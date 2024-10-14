Baku Int'l Film Festival Turns Fifteen

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Baku International film Festival has established itself as a
prestigious platform for showcasing award-winning films that have
garnered success at renowned events such as the Cannes, Venice,
Berlin Film Festivals, and the Oscars.
Founded by the Center for Young Filmmakers, the festival's
fifteenth edition was organized with the support of the Azerbaijan
Culture Ministry and the Film Agency as part of the Baku Cinema
Breeze (BCB) project.
The festival was held with support from the Nizami Cinema
Center, AzerbaijanFilm Studio, the State Film Fund, the British
Council, and the Azerbaijan Guild of Producers.
In an interview with AZERNEWS , Director of the Film
Program at the Baku International Film Festival Tunzala Babayeva
spoke on the festival's dedication to supporting local filmmakers,
fostering international collaboration, and promoting diverse
cinematic narratives.
Babayeva emphasized the importance of creating a platform for
emerging filmmakers to showcase their talents.
She underlined that the festival not only celebrates established
directors but also brings attention to fresh voices within the
industry.
Q: What were the primary goals set during the
establishment of the Baku International Film Festival?
Q: First, I would like to mention that our
festival was founded by the Center for Young Cinematographers in
2004.
A: Since its inception, the festival's mission
has been to provide motivation to local filmmakers, encourage them
to create, and facilitate the presentation of their works to a
wider audience.
Another important aim is to connect local authors with their
foreign counterparts, create opportunities for communication, and
showcase contemporary trends in cinema. We believe that the arrival
of renowned filmmakers from around the world to Baku International
Film Festival, their conducting master classes, and the
organization of various meetings and discussions are crucial
factors influencing the development of Azerbaijan's modern
cinema.
Festivals not only consider the creative aspect but also stand
guard over the audience's interests. You don't have to travel to
the other side of the world to watch good cinema.
You can enjoy artworks from all over the world right in your own
country and your own city. Film festivals also play a vital role in
shaping the taste for cinema in society.
Q: Baku International Film Festival has celebrated its
fifteenth anniversary in 2024. How has the festival evolved over
the years?
A: In the early years, Baku International Film
Festival was called "Start," and initially, only local authors
participated. The main goal of the festival was to bring together
directors from the Middle East and CIS countries.
In the years that followed, we managed to achieve even more; our
festival expanded its scale and became an event that encompasses
Europe and Asia.
Over the years, the festival has changed in terms of its name,
format, and content. Our own experience and international
connections have grown year by year, and that is why our objectives
have also expanded.
Today, we present a richer and more diverse program. We showcase
films that have won awards at Cannes, Venice, and Berlin Film
Festivals, as well as at the Oscars.
For the past four years, in collaboration with the British
Embassy and the British Council in Azerbaijan, we have presented a
program of films featuring BAFTA nominees and winners to our
audience.
As we grow and expand our scope, we invite more renowned
personalities and experts to the festival, providing the local film
community with opportunities to meet and connect both creatively
and personally. Young filmmakers also have the chance to benefit
from their experiences.
Q: What can You say about the film selection process at
Baku International Film Festival?
Q: We take this matter very seriously. Our
selection commission consists of experts who are aware of both
classical cinema traditions and modern cinema trends.
Perhaps that's why the international jury particularly notes the
strong competition program at the festival every year. There have
even been years when the jury faced difficulties in making
selections, and the process was highly debated. This refers to the
international competition.
As for the local competition, I should mention that we encounter
varying levels each year. The quality of films submitted for the
local competition directly reflects the current state of our film
industry. Undoubtedly, in recent years, we have been producing more
quality works. Talented authors with unique approaches and
interesting styles are emerging in the industry. This year's
competition program also showcased this. We hope to continue this
momentum.
Q: What are some noteworthy highlights from this year's
festival?
A: When talking about this year's festival, we
should highlight some not just "some" but major points. This year,
we officially adopted the name Baku International Film Festival and
have grown a bit more. Thus, this year we began accepting not only
short films but also feature-length films.
In the competition for debut feature films, ten films
participated. Although it was our first acceptance into this
category, we received some very strong submissions.
A remarkable nuance in this year's international section was
that the short films predominantly focused on children.
In these films, the essence of society is revealed through the
pain, suffering, and joy of children. Among feature-length films,
the relationship between parents and children was a central theme.
These points allow us to explore topics that concern global
authors.
Q: What special opportunities have been created for
student filmmakers?
A: From the very beginning of our activities,
we have placed special importance on students. Even today, local
students compete in a separate category within the festival.
Meetings are held between students from the Azerbaijan State
University of Culture and Arts and the invited experts from abroad,
and master classes are conducted for them.
For instance, this year students had the opportunity to meet
with Siddiq Barmak, a "Golden Globe" winner, and renowned director
Georgi Ovanashvili.
It was a very engaging meeting. We plan to continue such events
every year. We believe that students should take full advantage of
the opportunities offered by the festival.
Q: What can you say about your future plans for the
festival?
A: Today, the Baku International Film Festival
has become a prestigious international event. However, it hasn't
been an easy journey.
Like any endeavor, we faced challenges. But our love for cinema,
the desire for communication with creative individuals, and the
eagerness to explore different worlds have always triumphed,
allowing us to continue on our path.
We are grateful to everyone who has supported us and stood by us
throughout these years.
Our desire is to remain firmly grounded, be witnesses to
significant changes in the local cinema scene, and grow further in
the process, contributing to the development of national
cinematography.
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
