From Swift To Springsteen To Al Jolson, Candidates Keep Trying To Use Celebrities To Change Voters' Songs

The Harris-Walz campaign is definitely stressing Walz’s football coach background. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

(MENAFN- The Conversation) It's 2016 all over again. And 2020, for that matter. Democrats are staring at what looks to be another coin flip election between their party's nominee and Donald Trump.

In an election that could come down to a few hundred thousand votes in a handful of states, every voter matters – no matter how you reach them. With that in mind, Democrats are communicating not just on matters of policy, but matters of pop culture.

Specifically, Democrats are embracing and Taylor Swift. The Harris-Walz campaign trotted out endorsements from 15 Pro Football Hall of Famers and sells Swiftie-style friendship bracelets on its campaign website, among other overtures. Swift herself has endorsed Kamala Harris .

Tim Walz cited his experience as a football coach and mentioned Swift in the vice presidential debate .

Democratic challenger and former NFLer Colin Allred, who is running to unseat GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, has put out ads in which he appears moments from taking to the gridiron.

But how much does pop culture campaigning, if you will, matter? Does trying to link a campaign to a sport, or a culture, or a style of music actually influence elections? Looking to five different election campaigns in the past can give a sense of the effects, or lack thereof, of such campaigning.

An ad for Texas Democrat Rep. Colin Allred, a former NFL player, stresses his football past in his bid to unseat GOP Sen. Ted Cruz.

Reagan and Springsteen

Any discussion of the embrace of pop culture by candidates should probably start with Ronald Reagan's Bruce Springsteen era.

Reagan, attempting to reach beyond his base, viewed 1984 as a vibes-based election and cited Springsteen as an exemplar of the hope his campaign wished to inspire. Springsteen rejected a request from Reagan's camp to use his often-misunderstood“Born in the U.S.A.” on the campaign trail. The song's lyrics describe a down-on-his-luck Vietnam War veteran , but if you don't listen carefully to the lyrics, the song can sound like a celebration of veterans and being American.

While Reagan went on to win 49 states in that year's election, perhaps the biggest long-term impact of his courtship of Springsteen fans was to turn Springsteen from a relatively apolitical performer to a staunch supporter of the Democratic Party.

In this way, Springsteen's transformation mirrors that of Taylor Swift, with Marsha Blackburn , the Tennessee Republican senator, serving as her Reagan – the person who pushed the performer into the political arena after years on the sidelines.

Springsteen and Kerry

Springsteen's foray into politics eventually led him to back Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry in 2004 with a series of concerts called the“Vote for Change”“ tour.

Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry greets the crowd with musician Bruce Springsteen while campaigning in Columbus, Ohio, on Oct. 28, 2004. AP Photo/Laura Rauch

Kerry, meanwhile, undertook his own efforts at cultural turf claiming. His attempts to demonstrate his bona fides as a sports-loving everyman went awry at times , when he flubbed the name of "Lambeau Field,” home of Wisconsin's Green Bay Packers, and referred to a nonexistent Boston Red Sox player,“Manny Ortez.” The ill-fated sports references arguably didn't hurt his campaign – he won Wisconsin and Massachusetts – but he was ridiculed for a photo-op hunting trip late in the campaign and went on to lose rural Midwestern voters decisively – as well as the election.

Kerry's dabbling with hunting imagery was perhaps an attempt to dull President George W. Bush's advantage in perceived strength of leadership , which was in part burnished by his adoption of a cowboy persona .

Harding, Jolson and the Cubs

While Reagan's attempt to woo 1980s rock fans is one of the best-known attempts to campaign on a mantra of popular culture, it was far from the first.

Sen. Warren Harding's 1920 front porch campaign for president was given a jolt of enthusiasm by a visit from singer and actor Al Jolson . Harding was also visited in his hometown, Marion, Ohio, by other actors and celebrities and the Chicago Cubs .

Harding's strategy probably better serves as a template for things to come than a decisive move in the 1920 election: His victory with over 60% of the popular vote suggests no celebrity could have saved Democrat James Cox .

Bill Clinton and MTV

As the Harris-Walz campaign tries to draw votes from Swift's young fans, parallels can be drawn to Democratic Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton's attempts to embrace youth culture in the 1992 presidential election. Among other appearances, Clinton took questions from young voters on MTV and played saxophone on“The Arsenio Hall Show.”

While the direct effect of Clinton's forays into youth culture is difficult to measure, he did surge among young voters relative to Democrat Michael Dukakis' 1988 presidential campaign .

In his 1992 campaign, Bill Clinton went on MTV to answer young people's questions, which included 'If you had it to do over again, would you inhale?'

Ford and football

Any discussion of politicians embracing football culture would be incomplete without a discussion of the American president best at playing football, Gerald Ford , the vice president who became the nation's 38th president in 1974, when Richard Nixon resigned during the Watergate scandal.

Ford played center on two national championship teams at the University of Michigan. While not using his football player background to the same level as former football coach Walz did at the Democratic National Convention , Ford did make use of his football credentials on the stump during the 1976 presidential campaign and was joined on the campaign trail by Alabama football coach Paul“Bear” Bryant.

But the votes of football fans were apparently not enough to keep Ford in the White House for long. He lost the 1976 election to Democrat Jimmy Carter .

Potentially fruitful pickups

Will the Harris-Walz strategy of recruiting voters through pop culture be successful? Swift's fans are largely young, suburban women , and NFL fans are strewn across the political spectrum. There are potentially fruitful pickups in both camps. The candidates certainly think it matters: Walz said he“took football back” from Republicans, a claim disputed by Trump .

Stressing pop culture credentials can also provide attention to a campaign, regardless of persuasion. Clinton's pop culture appearances generated coverage beyond the appearances themselves and were cost-effective for a campaign short on funds.

This type of pop culture campaigning generates coverage, then, even if voters aren't moved by thinking a candidate shares their love of football or pop music.