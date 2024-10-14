Honest To Goodnesstm Plant Snacks Honored With Editors' Choice Award From Pet Product News Magazine

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Brand is Recognized for Innovation and Commitment to Sustainable, Plant-Based Dog Treats

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Honest to GoodnessTM is proud to announce that its line of Snacks have been named a winner of Pet Product News' (PPN) Editors' Choice Awards!

Held annually, the Editors' Choice Awards recognize forward-thinking products that enhance the lives of pets and pet parents alike. This recognition celebrates Honest to Goodness for its innovation, quality and dedication to sustainability that sets it apart in the pet industry.

Honest to Goodness' line of Plant Snacks for dogs

"It's an honor to be recognized by Pet Product News," commented Jaime McKinley, President & CEO of W.F. Young. "Our goal has always been to provide pets with wholesome snacks that support their health without compromising on flavor or nutrition. This award validates the hard work and passion our team has put into creating this exceptional line and emphasizes our mission to prioritize the well-being of pets while being mindful of the planet."

Honest to Goodness Plant Snacks have revolutionized the pet industry by offering a healthy, sustainable alternative to traditional pet snacks. Each variety of the veterinarian-developed, condition-specific line contains one to three ingredients at functional levels, a science-based postbiotic and marine microalgae oil for overall health. Also included in each recipe is pomegranate, a rich antioxidant source, and oat flour, an excellent prebiotic source.

The treats are easy to digest, with an irresistible aroma and taste, as well as a crunchy texture to keep teeth and gums clean. Honest to Goodness is formulated without synthetic additives, fillers or by-products and is made with sustainable, responsibly sourced ingredients in the USA. For additional information please visit .

About W.F. Young

Founded in 1892 by Mary Ida and her husband, Wilbur Fenelon Young, W.F. Young, Inc. has manufactured and distributed high-quality and trusted animal health and wellness products for over 130 years. A 2022 winner of the National Animal Supplement Council Visionary Award, the company is recognized as a worldwide leader in innovative, specialized animal health care brands – including Absorbine® Veterinary Liniment, UltraShield® fly control, ShowSheen® grooming products, Silver Honey® skin care products, Hooflex® hoof care, as well as The Missing Link® nutritional supplements and recently introduced Honest to GoodnessTM Plant Snacks – that improve wellness and enhance the quality and enjoyment of life for people and their animals. For more information, please visit .

