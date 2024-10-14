Duke Energy Florida Restores Power For Several Counties Impacted By Hurricane Milton Outages Decrease From 1 Million To Approximately 105,000

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Pinellas and Pasco counties will be restored by end of day Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Florida has completed power restoration for over 95% of customers in Brevard, Citrus, Hernando, Highlands, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, Sumter and Volusia counties post-Hurricane Milton – meaning the company met, and in many cases exceeded, that estimated time of restoration.

As of 9 a.m. ET today, Monday, Oct. 14, total storm-related outages have decreased from over 1 million to approximately 105,000. Most of these customers who remain without power in Pinellas and Pasco counties are expected to be restored by 11:59 p.m. ET tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 15.

"We recognize just how important timely power restoration is to our customers – not only so they can live their day-to-day lives, but also so they can begin the recovery process," said

Todd Fountain, Duke Energy Florida storm director. "While we're proud of the significant progress we've made so far, we remain committed to accomplishing our goal of getting the lights back on for all customers who are capable of receiving power by the end of the day tomorrow."

It is important to note that customers who experienced extensive damage or flooding may require additional time for restoration and some should be prepared for extended outages. Updates will be communicated as soon as possible.

Customers who cannot receive power as a result of damage to the property's meter base, breaker panel or customer-owned electrical wiring should contact their local municipalities for guidance. Inspections may be required after repairs are complete.



