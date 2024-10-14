UAE’s Homegrown Brand SunKiss, Launches Sustainable Refills Featuring ‘Forever’ Aluminum Bottles

(MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE, October 2024 – SunKiss, a leader in innovative suncare, is proud to introduce its Refill Programme, designed to significantly reduce plastic waste and promote a more sustainable approach to suncare. With SunKiss’s ‘Forever’ Aluminum Bottles, customers can now embrace a reuse, refill, and relove model that merges luxury skincare with environmental responsibility.



SunKiss believes that true sustainability starts with rethinking how we consume everyday products. Their SunKiss ‘Forever’ aluminum bottles, are endlessly refillable and infinitely reusable. Lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and fully recyclable, ensuring your skin gets the care it needs without compromising the environment. Unlike biodegradable materials that degrade and cannot be reused, aluminum can be recycled endlessly while preserving its original properties.



SunKiss's new refill program is simple yet powerful. By opting for reusable bottles and eco-friendly refills, customers can significantly reduce their plastic consumption and help keep our oceans clean. The process works in three easy steps:



Reuse: Purchase a SunKiss Forever Aluminum Bottle designed to last.

Refill: Choose from their eco-friendly refill pouches

Relove: Fill and refill with your favourite sunscreen



This innovative system not only reduces the carbon footprint of each product but also provides a seamless and sustainable experience for customers.



SunKiss’s Refill can be purchased through their website and delivered directly to your door. Buying a SunKiss Refill also saves up to 25%.



Beauty with a Purpose ; SunKiss’s dedication to sustainability extends beyond packaging. Their product line is crafted with eco-friendly ingredients, including reef-safe sun protection that avoids harmful chemicals like Oxybenzone and Octinoxate, in accordance with Hawaii’s sunscreen legislation. This makes their products safe for both your skin and marine ecosystems, protecting coral reefs and ocean life.



“Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do at SunKiss,” said Joanna Barclay, Founder of SunKiss. “Our new refill system is a small but significant step towards making sustainable beauty accessible to everyone. We’re excited to offer a solution that’s better for our customers and the environment.”





MENAFN14102024000070016428ID1108776363