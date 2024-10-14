BEN Infotech Unveils Enterprising ICT Solutions at GITEX Global 2024, Showcasing Powerful Technology for Modern Enterprises

(MENAFN- Absolute Communications ) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 14th October 2024– BEN Infotech, a trusted provider of advanced ICT solutions, is excited to announce its participation in GITEX Global 2024, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from October 14-18th. As a leader in the sector, BEN Infotech will present a compelling portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises. Attendees can visit BEN Infotech at Booth Concourse 1 CC1-5 to experience firsthand how their solutions drive operational efficiency and communication excellence across industries. BEN Infotech’s showcase will feature its premier brands, including Dinstar, Fanvil, VT, Elision Tech, and Hynits, each contributing innovative solutions across multiple communication and collaboration channels. Visitors can look forward to seeing these technologies in action, all focused on transforming enterprise communication.



GITEX Global: The Premier Platform for Innovation and Collaboration

GITEX Global, themed ‘Accelerate Industrial Digitalisation and Intelligence’ for 2024, stands as the most comprehensive tech event worldwide, drawing over 6,000 exhibitors and high-profile speakers who will explore topics from quantum computing to AI-driven cybersecurity. This year’s event aims to showcase the latest technological advancements, fostering networking and collaboration across healthcare, fintech, and education sectors. The nine co-located shows highlight pivotal areas such as AI, cybersecurity, and blockchain, ensuring that GITEX remains a must-attend event for those looking to stay ahead in the tech industry and gain valuable insights and connections.

As part of GITEX, BEN Infotech will take advantage of the platform’s dynamic environment to introduce attendees to its transformative communication solutions and establish connections with global tech leaders, innovators, and decision-makers. By engaging with a diverse audience, BEN Infotech aims to drive digital transformation across multiple sectors in the Middle East and beyond.



Showcasing Advanced Solutions for Seamless Communication and Collaboration

BEN Infotech’s display at GITEX will include hands-on demonstrations of its top solutions tailored for various sectors:

• Dinstar: At the forefront of telecommunication technology, Dinstar offers robust Telephony Gateways and Session Border Control solutions designed to ensure seamless connectivity and efficient voice communication. With an array of impressive gateways, Dinstar provides businesses with the infrastructure for scalable, reliable communication systems that support local and global operations.

• Fanvil: Specializing in hospitality communication, Fanvil will present its complete suite of Hospitality Communication Devices, engineered to enhance both guest experience and operational efficiency. From hotel room phones to sophisticated communication systems, Fanvil’s solutions are perfect for hotels, resorts, and other hospitality providers looking to streamline operations and elevate guest services.

• VT: Known for superior sound quality and ergonomic design, VT’s Premium Headsets and Audio Devices are crafted to meet the needs of today’s workplace. Ideal for call centers, offices, and remote work setups, VT’s solutions ensure clear, comfortable communication, making it easier for teams to collaborate effectively, regardless of location.

• Elision Tech: Focused on customer engagement, Elision Tech will highlight its Omni-Channel Call Center Solutions, which allow businesses to seamlessly engage with customers across multiple platforms. With voice, video, social media, and live chat support, Elision Tech’s solutions streamline communication and enhance customer satisfaction. Key features include advanced WhatsApp integration and a dynamic ticketing system, enabling a unified, efficient approach to customer service.

• Hynits: An ideal choice for collaborative environments, Hynits offers Interactive Flat Panels that deliver high-quality displays with interactive features. These budget-friendly solutions are perfect for educational and corporate settings, enabling real-time collaboration and engagement at an accessible price point. Hynits’ solutions make it easy for teams to connect, share ideas, and make real-time decisions.



Elevating Business with a Focus on Innovation and Excellence



Sheena Philip, Managing Director at BEN Infotech, expressed her excitement about the company’s GITEX 2024 showcase: "We are thrilled to be part of GITEX Global 2024 and showcase a range of innovative solutions that address businesses' communication, collaboration, and technological needs today. Our partners—Dinstar, Fanvil, VT, Elision Tech, and Hynits—represent the best in their respective industries, and we look forward to demonstrating how their solutions can elevate business performance and customer experience." With these technologies, BEN Infotech continues to bring innovative solutions to businesses, driving growth and transformation through reliable, scalable, and future-ready technology.



Showcasing Cutting-Edge Products for Seamless Enterprise Communication

As BEN Infotech presents its product offerings at GITEX Global, attendees can expect to see the following top solutions:

• Fanvil X Series IP Phones: Part of Fanvil's comprehensive range, the X Series offers a suite of Enterprise IP Phones that provide crystal-clear audio and user-friendly displays. These phones are ideal for businesses looking for flexible, high-quality communication solutions. Additionally, Fanvil H-Series Hotel IP Phones are optimized for hospitality environments, featuring sleek designs and integrated communication platforms that ensure exceptional guest service.

• Dinstar UC2000 Series GSM Gateways: Dinstar’s UC2000 Series provides seamless GSM/3G/4G/LTE connectivity with scalable options ranging from 1 to 64 ports. This product is designed to ensure reliable, high-quality voice communication for businesses, making it suitable for various deployment needs and compatible with SIP-based networks.

• VT Bluetooth Headsets and Conference Speakers: VT offers premium Bluetooth headsets and high-quality conference speakers, enabling businesses to enhance communication and collaboration. These headsets provide superior audio clarity and comfort, while the conference speakers allow seamless hands-free meetings, making them ideal for remote work and professional settings.

• Elision Tech Omni-Channel Call Center Solution: Elision Tech’s solutions are designed to enable businesses to engage with customers across multiple platforms, including voice, video, and social media. With WhatsApp integration and an advanced ticketing system, Elision Tech provides a unified, efficient approach to customer service and support, improving the customer experience.

• Hynits Interactive Flat Panels: Representing Hynits at GITEX, these flat panels are engineered for collaborative settings in corporate and educational environments. They integrate touch technology with high-quality visuals, making presentations more interactive and engaging. The latest Hynits Series offers additional capabilities with enhanced audiovisual features, perfect for modern meetings and training sessions.



Empowering Businesses with Transformative ICT Solutions

With its extensive product lineup, BEN Infotech offers businesses the tools they need to enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement:

• Fanvil’s W611W Portable Wi-Fi Phone: This IP67-rated device is waterproof, dustproof, and drop-safe, making it ideal for mobile workers in various environments. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi, including Wi-Fi 6, ensuring robust connectivity and clear voice communication.

• Dinstar SBC 8000: Dinstar's Software SBC offers a scalable, flexible solution for secure voice and video communication across IP networks. It supports up to 8,000 simultaneous sessions and includes advanced features such as call routing, load balancing, and robust security measures against VoIP threats.



• VT UC Headsets: Optimized for unified communication platforms, these headsets ensure excellent audio quality and comfort, helping businesses facilitate effective team collaboration and seamless customer interactions.

• Elision Tech’s Advanced Contact Center Solution: This solution supports multimedia interactions, allowing businesses to provide customer support via phone, email, chat, and video. It also includes advanced analytics to help organizations monitor and enhance customer service.



As BEN Infotech prepares for its GITEX debut, the company underscores the importance of its collaborative relationships with partners in driving them towards their mission to provide cutting-edge ICT solutions in the Middle East. For more information about BEN Infotech’s participation in GITEX Global 2024 and its range of innovative products, visit



About Ben InfoTech

Ben InfoTech is a trusted ICT and solutions provider, specializing in delivering innovative communication, technology, and infrastructure solutions for businesses across industries. With a focus on customer-centric solutions and a reputation for excellence, Ben InfoTech has been empowering businesses with reliable, scalable, and future-ready technology for over a decade.







