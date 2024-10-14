Beyond The Scrubs: Six Things To Know About Your Veterinary Technician

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Royal Canin Celebrates the Vital Role of Veterinary Technicians this National Veterinary Technician Week

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterinary technicians are crucial to pet healthcare and the demand and necessity for this key role has continued to increase post pet boom. However, 47% of pet owners are unaware of how impactful a veterinary technician is to their pet's health1 so there is a large opportunity for pet owners to better understand this significant role. In honor of National Veterinary Technician Week (Oct. 13-19), Royal Canin, one of the billion-dollar brands of Mars, Incorporated,

is sharing six things to know about your veterinary technician to help pet owners feel more connected to the professionals who are caring for their pets.

Royal Canin celebrates the role veterinary technicians play in pet care to make a Better World for Pets.

"People are often curious about the role of a veterinary technician. With my years of experience, I can tell you no two days are ever the same. Whether it's giving medications, helping in surgeries, offering nutrition guidance, or just being there for a pet and their loving owner, we're always finding new ways to make a difference. It's not just about the animals that need us most-it's also about guiding the families who love them on how to provide exceptional care," said Brianne Morrow, LVT, VTS (Nutrition).

Here are six essential facts to know about your veterinary technicians:

Veterinary technicians work beside veterinarians, veterinary assistants and other members of the pet care team, as well as at zoos, universities and large animal clinics, in areas such as animal hospitals and clinics, non-profit organizations and research facilities. They are trained to perform laboratory procedures and blood draws, diagnostic imaging, including radiographs, equipment maintenance, recording and updating patient medical records, patient relations and more.Veterinary technicians are quick on their feet, always ready for the next patient. Not only do they use their knowledge to provide essential patient care, but they also educate pet owners on proper health and nutrition for their pet.While many may not realize, veterinary technicians assist in surgery under the supervision of a licensed veterinarian. Their responsibilities may include administering and monitoring anesthesia, tracking patients' vital signs, assisting the veterinarian during surgical procedures, and providing compassionate post-operative care to pets, including discharge instructions for their owners.Compassion is a vital trait for veterinary technicians, as it plays a crucial role in building relationships between veterinary professionals and pet owners through understanding and communication. This skill is used daily but becomes especially important during emergencies and end-of-life care, where empathy is essential in supporting both pets and their owners through challenging times.This role requires 2-4 years of post-high school education, with most veterinary technicians earning an associate or bachelor's degree in veterinary technology from an accredited program. During their education, students study a wide range of veterinary topics, including animal care, anatomy and physiology, medical terminology, pharmacology, and more, ensuring they acquire the knowledge and skills essential for their career. To maintain their credentials, veterinary technicians commit to lifelong learning, completing the required continuing education hours set by their state.The title designating a veterinary technician's credentials varies by state, with common designations including CVT (Certified Veterinary Technician), RVT (Registered Veterinary Technician), and LVT (Licensed Veterinary Technician). While a few states do not require credentialing, many of those veterinary technicians opt to pursue it. To become credentialed, they must complete a college degree in veterinary technology and pass the Veterinary Technician National Exam (VTNE), which is administered by the American Association of Veterinary State Boards (AAVSB).

Royal Canin partners with the global veterinary community to support a strong commitment to delivering the most precise nutritional solutions. This ongoing partnership since the company's founding helps drive the focus of Royal Canin's science-based innovation to develop diets that meet the nutritional needs of cats and dogs. This is why Royal Canin continues to boost awareness for regular veterinary care and of the crucial role veterinary technicians play in helping pets receive the care they need.

"Veterinary technicians are an integral part of the veterinary community and in pet health. As vital as their role is, some pet owners may not realize just how much veterinary technicians do in all stages of care," said Dr. Todd East, DVM, Veterinary Affairs Director, Royal Canin North America. "Royal Canin wants to empower veterinary technicians as the incredible pet advocates they are while also encouraging pet owners to learn from their unique skillset and crucial role played in creating a better world for pets."

About Royal Canin USA

Royal Canin USA, a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders, and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The ROYAL CANIN® product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle, and therapeutic requirements. ROYAL CANIN® diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit and follow us on Instagram at

1 North American Veterinary Community's 2022 Survey

