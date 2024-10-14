Central Water Commission Steps In To Tackle Vadodara's Flood Crisis

(MENAFN- IANS) Vadodara, Oct 14 (IANS) Central Water Commission (CWC) teams have arrived in Vadodara to investigate and devise long-term flood prevention strategies after the city faced the brunt of three“man-made” floods in the last few months severely disrupting the lives of common people.

The CWC teams, stationed in Vadodara for the past four days, have been collecting crucial data on rainfall and flood patterns over the last 25 years. This comprehensive data collection is expected to assist in planning future flood mitigation efforts.

Sources said that the teams have focused on key reservoirs such as Ajwa, Pratappura, Haripura, Vadadala, and Dhanera to assess the city's vulnerabilities.

The teams also conducted a detailed inspection of the Ajwa and Pratappura lakes and the Vishwamitri River, which played a significant role in the recent flooding.

In a meeting chaired by former Union Secretary Navlawala, state officials discussed vital projects, including the proposed Vishwamitri project. The aim is to ensure that such floods do not occur again.

Officials believe that the steps suggested by the CWC will help Vadodara become better equipped to handle potential future floods.

Earlier, the state Industries and Mines Department announced the compensation package to assist micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), local businesses, and voluntary organisations affected by the floods.

Street vendors who operate carts will receive Rs 5,000 in financial assistance, while those with cabins up to 40 square feet in size will receive Rs 20,000. For businesses operating from cabins larger than 40 square feet, the assistance will be Rs 40,000.

Additionally, small and medium enterprises with pucca shops and a monthly turnover of up to Rs 5 lakh will receive Rs 85,000 in compensation. The government has also committed to facilitating soft loans for shops with a monthly turnover exceeding Rs 5 lakh to help them recover from the flood-induced losses.