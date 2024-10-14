Israel Right Or Wrong In Banning UN Secretary-General?

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In early October, Israel's foreign minister, Israel Katz, announced on X he had declared the United Nations secretary-general, António Guterres, persona non grata. In other words, he had banned Guterres from setting foot in Israel.

Katz said Guterres' failure to“unequivocally condemn” Iran's recent attack on Israel was the reason he was no longer welcome. The strongly worded statement further accused the UN chief of failing to“denounce” Hamas' massacre in southern Israel on October 7, 2023. He added:

Security Council members expressed their support for Guterres after Katz's declaration. And Guterres' spokesperson called it“a political statement” and“just one more attack [...] on UN staff” by the Israeli government.

What is the significance of Israel's declaration? And what kind of impact could it have?

The Latin phrase persona non grata means“an unwelcome person.” In international law, it refers to the right of states to exclude a diplomat or consular officer from their territory. This can take the form of expelling a diplomat or denying them entry.

Under international conventions , nations are not required to provide a reason for such a declaration.

Diplomats and consular staff enjoy a wide range of immunities and privileges under international law. Among other things, they cannot be subjected to any form of arrest or detention , nor can they face legal action in a criminal or civil court .

The diplomat's home nation must waive immunity for this kind of action to be taken.