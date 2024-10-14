'PM Trudeau's Govt Has Provided Space To Extremists, Terrorists': India Slams Canada's Move Targeting Indian Diplomats

(MENAFN- Live Mint) India on Monday, October 14, rejected the resent communication from Canada suggesting that the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats are 'persons of interest' in a matter related to an ongoing investigation in that country.

Calling the allegations baseless and motivated, the of External Affairs (MEA) ascribes them to the agenda of Justin Trudeau that is centered around vote politics.

“India now reserves the right to take further steps in response to these latest efforts of the Canadian Government to concoct allegations against Indian diplomats ,” the MEA said.

The MEA said India has taken cognizance of the activities of the Canadian High Commission in India that serve the political agenda of the current regime. This led to the implementation of the principle of reciprocity in regard to diplomatic representation.

Launching a blistering attack, the MEA alleged that the“Trudeau government has consciously provided space to violent extremists and terrorists to harass, threaten and intimidate Indian diplomats and community leaders in Canada. This has included death threats to them and to Indian leaders. All these activities have been justified in the name of freedom of speech. Some individuals who have entered Canada illegally have been fast-tracked for citizenship.”

The MEA said,“Multiple extradition requests from the Indian Government in respect of terrorists and organized crime leaders living in Canada have been disregarded.”

The MEA further said "Trudeau's hostility to India has long been in evidence. His cabinet has included individuals who have openly associated with an extremist and separatist agenda regarding India.

“Trudeau government's naked interference in Indian internal politics in December 2020 showed how far he was willing to go in this regard. That his Government was dependent on a political party, whose leader openly espouses a separatist ideology vis-à-vis India, only aggravated matters. His government has deliberately brought in India in an attempt to mitigate the damage,” the MEA added.

“PM Trudeau made certain allegations in September 2023, but the Canadian Government has not shared a shred of evidence with the Indian Government, despite many requests”

“This latest step follows interactions that have again witnessed assertions without any facts. This leaves little doubt that on the pretext of an investigation, there is a deliberate strategy of smearing India for political gains.”

It is no coincidence that it takes place as Prime Minister Trudeau is to depose before a Commission on foreign interference. It also serves the anti-India separatist agenda that the Trudeau Government has constantly pandered to for.















