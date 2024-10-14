EU To Respond To Russian Attacks On Ukraine By Increasing Support Borrell

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Union has only one way to respond to the escalation of Russian against Ukraine. In response to Russian strikes on vessels carrying Ukrainian grain and infrastructure, the EU will increase its assistance to Ukraine.

This was stated by the EU's High Representative Josep Borrell in Luxembourg, prior to the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, as reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Today we will discuss Ukraine and the Middle East – in both cases, the situation is deteriorating. In Ukraine, grain exports has become a problem again. Russia is hitting the ships – in three cases the ships transporting grain have been attacked by the Russians. We have to increease our support – that is the only possible solution ofrom side,” Borrell noted.

He informed that today the ministers will continue discussions on how to unblock the European Peace Facility payments (over EUR

6 billion in assistance for Ukraine have been blocked by Hungary) and how to enhance air defense in Ukraine.

“We have to end with this cycle – they (Russians) destroy, we repair. We have to avoid destruction. The winter is already there, the electricity system continues being hit, and the war continues. Ukrainians are resisting, but they need more support. Today, the ministers of foreign affairs will discuss this. We will listen to the new Foreign Affair Minister of Ukraine, and I hope we will take some decisions in order increase our support,” the EU High Representative stated.

He reminded that the day before, all 27 EU countries adopted a statement after lengthy discussions condemning the Israeli Defense Forces' strikes on the facilities of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and noted that this mission was deployed in the country by a decision of the UN Security Council, but not at the initiative of the UN Secretary-General.

At the same time, Borrell drew attention to the ongoing hostilities in Gaza, where the humanitarian situation has turned into a disaster. In this context, he stated that the EU continues to call for an immediate ceasefire across the Middle East region to prevent the conflict from escalating into a full-scale war.

The EU High Representative pointed out that among other issues, the ministers will discuss the situation in Venezuela and the development of the partnership between the EU and Morocco.

As reported, a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council is taking place today in Luxembourg, focusing on continued assistance for Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East. It is expected that the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will join the discussion with European ministers online.

Among other issues to be discussed by the ministers are developments and electoral processes in Moldova and Georgia, the situation in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Venezuela.