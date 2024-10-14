NATO Launches Large-Scale Nuclear Exercises

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Monday, October 14, began its annual military exercises 'Steadfast Noon', aimed at practicing the defense of member states, including nuclear weapon usage.

This is according to DW , as reported by Ukrinform.

According to NATO, around 2,000 military personnel will participate in the Steadfast Noon exercises, operating from eight air bases across Europe. Over the next two weeks, training will be conducted at air bases in Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as over the North Sea, in the airspace of the United Kingdom and Denmark.

The exercises will involve more than 60 aircraft from 13 NATO countries, including modern fighter jets capable of carrying U.S. nuclear bombs stored in Europe, long-range bombers, surveillance planes, and refueling aircraft.

NATO has not disclosed the specific scenarios or details of the exercises. However, according to some military experts, the maneuvers include practicing the secure transport of U.S. nuclear weapons from underground storage to aircraft and mounting them on fighter jets. Training flights are conducted without live bombs, experts note.

As reported by Ukrinform, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that these exercises are not a direct response to Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine but are intended to send a clear message to the adversaries that the Alliance is prepared to defend itself.