UNRWA Starts Second Round Of Polio Vaccines In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 14 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced Monday in a press statement, the start of the second round of the polio vaccination campaign in Gaza, starting with the central areas.

The campaign aims to reach about 590,000 children under the age of 10 throughout the Gaza Strip in less than two weeks, a dose of A will be given to children aged 2 to 10 years to boost immunity, strengthen eyesight and support healthy growth.

Since morning, Palestinian families have assembled in large numbers at the centers to vaccinate their children.

The campaign was in partnership between UNRWA, the World Health Organization (WHO), and UNICEF, as well as the health authorities in Gaza, despite the continued bombardment of areas in the central Gaza Strip since early morning. (end)

mk







MENAFN14102024000071011013ID1108775595