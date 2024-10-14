China's Dongfang Electric Corp completes world's largest offshore wind turbine

(MENAFN) China's Dongfang Electric Corp. has made a significant breakthrough in the offshore wind sector by announcing the completion of the world's largest offshore wind turbine. The company revealed that it has developed a 26-megawatt offshore wind turbine, marking a 31 percent increase in capacity over its previously largest turbine, which produced 18 megawatts.



This new turbine not only surpasses Dongfang's earlier model but also outmatches other turbines with announced production plans that have not yet been manufactured, as indicated by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF). The announcement highlights the rapid advancements in wind energy technology as companies strive to innovate and enhance their product offerings.



According to Bloomberg News Agency, manufacturers are focused on increasing the capacity of offshore wind turbines to achieve cost efficiency by generating larger quantities of electricity with fewer units. However, despite these advancements, there is still a pressing need to lower costs, as wind energy technology remains more expensive than fossil fuel electricity generation, particularly coal, in many regions worldwide.



Chinese manufacturers of wind turbines are also navigating a competitive landscape, having set several records for turbine capacity in recent years. The drive for larger and more efficient turbines is crucial for the industry's growth and sustainability, especially as the global demand for renewable energy sources continues to rise.

