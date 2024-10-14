Tech companies scan essential internet data to develop generative AI

(MENAFN) Tech companies are extensively scanning the internet to gather data they claim is essential for developing generative AI, often neglecting laws related to copyright and privacy. As these companies accumulate vast amounts of user-generated content, they are increasingly looking to engage in AI education by either selling or licensing this information.



In simple terms, nearly any content you’ve shared online—whether it's an old blog post, a cringeworthy tweet, an enthusiastic restaurant review, or a blurry selfie—may have been collected and used as training material for generative AI. With lawsuits and investigations emerging regarding the questionable data practices of these companies, there is a growing movement to grant individuals greater control over their online posts.



Some companies are now offering options for users to opt out of having their content used for AI training or to prevent their information from being sold for such purposes. However, it's important to note that many companies developing AI technologies scrape data from the web, which means your content is likely already in their databases.



Compounding the issue is the reluctance of AI companies to disclose what data they collect, purchase, or use for training their models. Fortunately, there are ways to opt out of AI training for certain services. For instance, if you store files in Adobe's Creative Cloud, you can easily opt out of content analysis by visiting the Adobe Privacy page, where you can toggle the option off.



Similarly, users of Google's Gemini chatbot can manage their privacy by adjusting their settings. By opening Gemini in a browser, clicking on Activity, and selecting the "Turn Off" option, users can disable Gemini app activity and choose to opt out of human review of their conversations. However, while this stops future chats from being reviewed, it does not erase past data, which may remain for up to three years, according to Google's Gemini Privacy Center.

