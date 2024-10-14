Integrated Security Services Market Current Trends, Future Prospects, And Competitive Landscape By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global integrated security services size was valued at $15.8 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $55.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2031.The healthcare will witness significant growth during the forecast period due to stringent data security regulations imposed by regulators in countries such as the US, Canada, and Germany with the aim of ensuring patient safety and reducing medical errors and incidents caused by insecure information flow within or between hospitals and clinics.Request Sample Report:Integrated security services offer a wide range of products and solutions to meet the security requirements of the customers. It focuses on emerging technologies that enable to design and build security systems that are scalable and integrated to accommodate any technological situation. Furthermore, the objectives of integrated security services are to identify unauthorized activities and thefts with more reliability and delay them until an effective response/engagement can be accomplished. Moreover, it offers a multi-layered security system and integrates them into one solution. It plays a major role in the business environment empowering companies to accomplish their growth initiatives and set targeted benchmarks.For instance, Integrated Security Services (ISS) through partnerships with Lenel Systems International, Exacq Technologies, Salient Management Company, OnSSI, Axis Communications, Panasonic and Sony, provide user-friendly open architecture solutions that drive industry standards. To provide a broad range of customers with unlimited muscle power to deal with safety and security risks, it offers the most advanced open architecture platform on the market with which to address defense-centric concerns such as mobile access operations, SCIF installations, advanced mustering, absolute intrusion detection control from command keypads, and advanced smart card and biometrics credentialing.Buy Now and Get Discount Up to 50% :Region wise, the integrated security services market was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to its higher expenditure on advanced technological solutions and growing demand for the cloud based services propel the growth of the market in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the growth in number of startups and the expanding infrastructure in the region, which is expected to fuel the growth of the integrated security services industry in the region during the forecast period.The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the integrated security services market such as Broadcom, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., DynTek, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Optiv Security Inc., Sophos Ltd., and Trend Micro Incorporated. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.Purchase Enquiry:Trending Reports:Global Cloud Access Security Broker MarketGlobal Zero Trust Security MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

