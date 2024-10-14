Nobel Prize 2024 In Economic Sciences Awarded To Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson And James Robinson

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson and James Robinson were awarded the 2024 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel on Monday. They received the award“for studies of how institutions are formed and affect prosperity.”

