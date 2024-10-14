IAF Team Arrives In Bihar To Retrieve Helicopter

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 14 (IANS) A team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) arrived in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Monday to retrieve helicopters that landed on October 2 in floodwaters after developing a technical snag.

The helicopter has been stranded in Madhuban Basi village, located in Aurai block, due to the high floodwaters. With the floodwaters receding, the IAF officers reached the village on Sunday evening and initiated the retrieval process on Monday.

Before beginning the operation, the IAF team gathered crucial information about the area from local villagers, including details about the current flood status, geographic features, and particularly muddy areas.

After a gap of 11 days, the IAF team began the process of extracting the helicopter using specialised equipment and trucks.

The rescue operation is expected to be completed within the next few days. The local police, including officers from the Aurai Police Station, are also involved in coordinating with the IAF team.

The SHO of Aurai Police Station said that the helicopter landed in an area with significant floodwater making it difficult for the IAF to retrieve the helicopter earlier.

“However, with the water levels now reduced, the IAF team is actively working to retrieve the helicopter,” he said.

Amid severe flooding in North Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar directed state authorities to seek assistance from the Indian Air Force (IAF) for delivering essential food supplies to remote flood-hit areas.

In response, the IAF initiated relief operations across multiple districts, including Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Gopalganj, Muzaffarpur, Supaul, Sheohar, Madhubani, and Araria, to ensure that food packets reached those in need.

During one such mission in Darbhanga, the IAF helicopter developed a technical snag while it was mid-air.

In a brave and swift move, the pilot successfully executed an emergency landing in the floodwaters of Madhuban Besi village, located in the Aurai block of Muzaffarpur.

Fortunately, the four IAF personnel aboard the helicopter were unharmed and were promptly rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team.

Despite the challenging conditions, the operation showcased the dedication of the IAF and SDRF teams in carrying out critical relief work under difficult circumstances.