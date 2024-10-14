North Korea Puts Front-Line Units On Alert To Strike If More South Korean Drones Appear

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

North Korean reported that the country's of Defense has ordered its artillery units along the border to be ready to fire. Pyongyang has accused South Korea of violating its airspace with drones.

According to North Korean news agencies, the order for the border forces to prepare for a response to the“South Korean drone incursions” was issued on October 13.

The directive requires North Korean artillery units near the border to be on full alert.

North Korea's Ministry of Defense has also stated that aerial surveillance in Pyongyang has been strengthened.

On Friday, North Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed that South Korea violated North Korean airspace three times over the past week. The ministry called this action a military provocation and a violation of North Korea's sovereignty.

Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has warned that if South Korea violates North Korean airspace again, it will face a“strong retaliatory action.”

The escalating tensions between North and South Korea have raised concerns about potential military conflict. As North Korea continues to heighten its military readiness, the situation remains volatile, with both nations exchanging threats and accusations.

