QF Exhibition Offers Platform For Student Self-Expression

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation is hosting an art titled“Creative Currents,” showcasing the talents of students aged 5 to 18 from its Pre-University Education schools. The exhibition, which opened with a musical performance by Qatar Academy, is being held at Multaqa and is now open to the public.

The event highlights students' creativity in visual arts, featuring a diverse range of works, including paintings that express emotions and messages, as well as artworks and sculptures focused on themes of sustainability and the environment.

Ali Othman Al Maraghi, an 18-year-old student at Qatar Leadership Academy - part of Qatar Foundation's (QF) Pre-University Education (PUE), participated in the exhibition with a drawing titled“Palestine.” The artwork symbolizes the resilience of the Palestinian people one year after the events of October.

“Through art, we can convey our thoughts, emotions, and address important issues. I truly believe that drawing is a universal language, one that transcends barriers and speaks to people from all walks of life,” Al-Maraghi said. “I'm proud to participate in this exhibition. It provides valuable opportunities for us to showcase our talents. Our school has been very supportive, offering the tools and guidance needed to express ourselves artistically and develop our skills.”

Ahmed Al Bouainain, a 10-year-old student at Qatar Academy Al Wakra (QAW), part of QF's PUE, said:“It was my first time creating an art piece and participating in an exhibition. I used recycled materials because I care about protecting the environment. When I finished the project, I felt proud of the final result.

Another QAW student, 13-year-old Fatima Rashid, reflected on her experience, saying:“Being part of this exhibition gave me the opportunity to share my work with others, which I've always wanted to do. Art isn't just something I enjoy, it's like therapy. When I was facing a difficult time at school, drawing helped me relax and overcome these challenges.

“My paintings are a way for me to express myself. Through this, I've seen a huge personal change – I feel more confident, and it's helped me grow as a person and an artist.”

Aisha Al Sultan, Coordinator of Performing Arts, QF's PUE, said:“By encouraging students to explore their talents across various art forms, whether visual or performing, they gain new tools and channels to express themselves and their ideas. This enhances their ability to communicate with the outside world in a more creative and impactful way.

The Creative Currents exhibition is running until 25 October at the Art Gallery in Multaqa (Education City Student Center) and is open to the public.