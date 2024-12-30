Pappu Yadav Meets Chief Secretary To Address BPSC Exam Issues

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 30 (IANS) Following a meeting between 10 BPSC candidates supported by Prashant Kishor and Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, Purnea MP Pappu Yadav, along with a delegation of five candidates, also met with the Chief Secretary on Monday.

The delegation, which included BPSC candidates Sandeep Giri, Anjali Verma, Gautam Kumar, Ravish Kumar and Anand Kumar, presented detailed evidence highlighting irregularities in the recent BPSC examination.

They urged Chief Secretary Meena to address these issues in the interest of the students and demanded a re-examination.

During the meeting, MP Pappu Yadav criticised the BPSC for mishandling the examination process, stating,“The BPSC is playing with the future of students. They are being subjected to lathi charges and legal cases. The government must withdraw these cases, cancel the examination, and conduct it afresh.”

The delegation expressed hope that the Chief Secretary would take their concerns seriously and work towards a resolution.

Earlier on Monday, 10 BPSC candidates supported by Prashant Kishor met with Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena, presenting a five-point charter of demands.

The day also witnessed a clash between two prominent figures, Prashant Kishor and MP Pappu Yadav. Both leaders took potshots at each other, showcasing a sharp divide in their approaches to addressing the ongoing BPSC examination controversy.

While both leaders claim to support the students' cause, their rivalry has become a focal point of political discourse in Bihar, adding another layer of complexity to the protests.

The ongoing protests over the BPSC examination took a dramatic turn as Pappu Yadav accused Prashant Kishor of threatening candidates at Gardanibagh.

In a sharp and aggressive tone, Pappu Yadav indirectly referred to Prashant Kishor, convenor of Jan Suraj, as a "fraud Kishor." Without naming him directly, Yadav alleged,“This person is not from Jan Suraj but represents the Daulat Swaraj Party.”

He further accused Kishor of creating the unrest during Sunday's protests.

“If anyone is responsible for the chaos that unfolded, it is that leader. He has misled the students and conspired to undermine the movement. The students will never forgive him, and he must be driven out of Bihar,” Yadav said.

In response, Prashant Kishor launched a sharp attack on Pappu Yadav, dismissing him as a“freelancer” in politics.

“Pappu Yadav has no ideology or party. He jumps from one place to another, always appearing wherever an event occurs just to maintain his media presence,” Kishor remarked.