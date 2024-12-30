Tony-winning Broadway actress Linda Lavin dies aged 87

(MENAFN) Linda Lavin, the Tony Award-winning stage who became a cultural icon as the lead in the TV sitcom Alice, has passed away at the age of 87. Lavin died in Los Angeles on Sunday due to complications from recently diagnosed lung cancer, according to her representative, Bill Veloric. Known for her versatility and talent, Lavin’s career spanned decades, with successes both on Broadway and in Hollywood.



In the mid-1970s, Lavin transitioned from Broadway to television and was cast as the lead in CBS’s sitcom Alice, inspired by the Martin Scorsese Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore. Lavin played Alice Hyatt, a widowed mother working as a waitress in a roadside diner near Phoenix while raising her 12-year-old son. The show, which aired from 1976 to 1985, featured Lavin singing its theme song, There’s a New Girl in Town, and became a relatable and empowering story for working moms across the U.S.



The series was also known for its memorable supporting characters, including Polly Holliday as the sassy waitress Flo, famous for her catchphrase “Kiss my grits,” and Vic Tayback as Mel, the gruff owner and chef of Mel’s Diner. Despite an uncertain start and frequent schedule changes during its first two seasons, Alice found its footing in 1977 when it was paired with All in the Family on Sunday nights. It became one of the top-rated primetime shows, landing in the top 10 in four of the next five seasons.



Alice is remembered as one of the best workplace comedies of all time, as recognized by Variety magazine, thanks to its sharp humor, heartwarming moments, and Lavin’s unforgettable performance. Her portrayal of Alice Hyatt resonated with audiences, making her a symbol of resilience and strength for working-class families. Lavin’s contributions to both television and theater leave a lasting legacy in the entertainment world.

