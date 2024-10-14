Australian Ambassador Strengthens Diplomatic, Engineering Ties At Big5 Index Exhibition In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a significant gesture of bilateral cooperation, Ambassador of Australia to Qatar H E Shane Flanagan, alongside Azza Basha, paid a pivotal visit to the Engineers Australia booth at the Big5 in Doha yesterday. This visit underscored the growing synergy between Australian and Qatari engineering communities.

Ambassador Flanagan was warmly greeted by the President of Engineers Australia Qatar Chapter, Asif Rahmany, who was accompanied by key members of the Engineers Australia Qatar Chapter, including Arlan Beltran, Mohammed Ayman, Parveen Kumar, Ravinder Sason, Ubaid Khan, Heba Mandoor and Maureen.

The group expressed their collective gratitude for the Ambassador's visit, with discussions revolving around exciting prospects for future collaborations, knowledge sharing, and the expanding opportunities for Australian engineers in Qatar's booming infrastructure and development projects.

During the visit, the Engineers Australia team proudly spotlighted the groundbreaking recognition agreement between Engineers Australia and Qatar's Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME), a landmark initiative that exempts Chartered Engineers Australia members from Qatar's MME/UPDA certification exam. This agreement not only facilitates smoother transitions for engineers but also enhances professional mobility and expertise exchange between the two nations.

Ambassador Flanagan expressed admiration for the deep-rooted contributions of Engineers Australia, both locally and globally. He commended the organization's steadfast dedication to promoting excellence in engineering, fostering international partnerships, and nurturing future-forward collaborations. His Excellency emphasized the significance of Australia's continued engagement with Qatar's engineering landscape and its global reputation for innovation.

The Ambassador's visit was further enriched by the presence of industry leader, Oussama El Jerbi, Managing Director of Consolidated Contractors. Together, they shared key insights into Engineers Australia's impactful presence in Qatar and highlighted its robust membership and chartership programs.