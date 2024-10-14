Dalit Man’S Death In Police Custody: Ajay Meets Family Members, Demands Rs 1 Crore Compensation

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Oct 14 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh President Ajay Rai on Monday met the family members of 24-year-old Dalit youth Aman Gautam, who allegedly died in custody, hours after being apprehended from a gambling den in city's Vikas Nagar area.

Congress leader demanded strict action against the 'culprit' policemen and urged the state to file charges of murder against those responsible for his death in custody. He also demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for Gautam's widow.

He demanded that the government should charge the police officers involved under Section 302 (Murder).

"The government must take note of this case and file charges under Section 302 (Murder) against those responsible. The family should receive compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job. The deceased's wife is still very young and requires compensation in order to survive," he said.

Gautam, who was arrested during the raid, died in police custody on Saturday. His family alleges that he was beaten to death by the police, though the police deny the accusations.

The family members of the deceased Aman Gautam have claimed that he was beaten to death by the cops on Friday night, a charge denied by the police. It maintains that Gautam died of a heart attack and claims that autopsy report corroborates their claims.

Based on the complaint lodged by the deceased's family, an FIR has been registered against Constable Shailendra Singh and three other policemen.

UP Congress chief, visiting the home of the deceased youth, offered his condolences and expressed support to the grieving family.

"This family has suffered severe injustice and atrocities. The police took her husband, beat him, and he died in custody. The police are entirely responsible for this incident and must be held accountable," he told IANS.

Rai also rejected the police's claim that Gautam suffered a heart attack, stating, "For someone who has never needed medication for any illness, it is unlikely to suffer a heart attack."

In addition to this, Rai also slammed Yogi government for another incident in Bahraich, where a youth was shot down during Durga idol immersion.