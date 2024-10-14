Shashi Tharoor Welcomes 'Ton-Up Sanju' After Maiden T20I Century

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS MP Shashi Tharoor has extended a hero's welcome to India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson upon his return to Thiruvananthapuram after his scintillating performance in India's record-breaking T20I victory against Bangladesh in Hyderabad.

Tharoor, a long-time supporter of Samson, felicitated the wicketkeeper-batter during a special ceremony at his residence on Monday, where he presented him with a blue 'ponnada' (shawl).

"Delighted to give a hero's welcome to 'ton-up Sanju' as @IamSanjuSamson returned to Thiruvananthapuram after his stunning century against Bangladesh. I found a 'ponnada' in the appropriate India colours to honour him with!" Tharoor wrote on X.

Samson played a blistering knock of 111 off 47 deliveries against Bangladesh in the final T20I of the three-match series. Having struggled for form earlier in the series, where he had failed to convert his starts in Gwalior and Delhi, Samson found his rhythm just in time for the final match of the series. His century, which he brought up in just 40 balls, is the second-fastest T20I hundred by an Indian, behind only Rohit Sharma.

His powerful knock, combined with Suryakumar Yadav's explosive batting, propelled India to their highest-ever T20I total and the second-highest total in the format's history.

India's 297 in Hyderabad marked a significant milestone for the team, with Samson and captain Suryakumar Yadav added 173 runs for the second wicket in just 70 deliveries to power India to their highest-ever total in T20I cricket.

India's 297 was also the second-highest total in the shortest format of the game after Nepal's 311 against Mongolia.