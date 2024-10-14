Hip-Hop Icon Parish Smith (PMD) To Release New Video For Single“It's On You” On October 8, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Parish Smith, professionally known as PMD (the Mic Doctor), a legendary artist and one-half of the iconic duo EPMD, is excited to announce the release of his latest video for the single“It's On You,” with a snippet from another song called "All Clear" premiered exclusively on October 8, 2024. You can watch the video here.PMD Zone Launches for Exclusive ContentThe newly launched website will introduce PMD Zone, a highly anticipated fan destination featuring exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes episodes, and firsthand opportunities for giveaways and show announcements. This groundbreaking platform will give fans direct access to the hip-hop legend and his creative journey, offering a rare glimpse into the mind of a pioneer who helped shape the genre.Upcoming London ShowAs an added bonus, PMD has an exclusive London show in Brixton set for October 17, 2024, with Former DMC World Champion Cutmaster Swift, Gee Bag, DJ Shorty, & Rap Exchange at Chip Shop. Fans should stay tuned for details on how to attend, as the event promises to be an unforgettable celebration of hip-hop culture, marking another milestone in Parish Smith's enduring career.With a career spanning over three decades, PMD remains a driving force in hip-hop. His work with EPMD laid the foundation for a groundbreaking sound, and the debut album Strictly Business is heralded as a pivotal moment in the genre's history.For more information on Parish Smith, to view the new video for“It's On You,” and to stay updated on future releases, visit and PMD Legend TV on YouTube.About Parish Smith (PMD)Parish Smith, also known as PMD (the Mic Doctor), is a trailblazing hip-hop artist and one-half of the iconic duo EPMD. With hits like Strictly Business and Unfinished Business, PMD has been instrumental in shaping the sound, style, and business of hip-hop culture.Watch the video here: PMD(of EPMD) "ITS ON YOU" Written & Produced by PMD parishsmithpmd

