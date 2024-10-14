Qatar, Saudi Arabia Discuss Media Cooperation, Sign Pact

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Corporation (QMC) Chairman H E Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani, discussed ways to push forward media cooperation with Saudi Arabia in a meeting with Saudi of Media H E Salman bin Yousef Al Dosari, in Doha yesterday.

The deliberations covered the roles of various media outlets in both countries to advocate national content that highlights their bilateral ties and extended relations and translates their exemplary ties of brotherhood and common culture between the two societies.

Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani stressed the importance of coordinating efforts and effective Qatari-Saudi media partnership to achieve common media aspirations and objectives.

His Excellency said the Saudi Minister of Media's visit to Doha will open new horizons through close cooperation and strategic partnerships between the QMC and the Saudi Ministry of Media across various media sectors.

QMC Chairman H E Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani and Saudi Arabia's Minister of Media H E Salman bin Yousef Al Dosari witnessing the signing of an agreement on the sidelines of the meeting.

His Excellency praised the strong and deep-rooted fraternal ties and relations between the leadership and people of the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, H E Al Dosari said that Qatari-Saudi media relations have reached their highest levels, stressing the need to further boost them on the ground.

His Excellency pointed out that there is fruitful and continuous cooperation between the QMC and the Saudi Ministry of Media, expressing his aspiration to expand cooperation to broader levels, and to present media initiatives that reflect the level of distinguished ties and relations between the two countries.

Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the State of Qatar H H Prince Mansour bin Khalid bin Abdullah Al Farhan Al Saud attended the meeting.

At the end of the meeting, a framework agreement for news cooperation was sealed between Qatar News Agency (QNA) and Saudi News Agency (SPA), with the aim of strengthening bilateral cooperation and coordination and close partnerships between the two countries.

The agreement was signed by QNA Director-General H E Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi and SPA President H E Ali AlZaid.