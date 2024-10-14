Shura Council Completes All Preparations To Convene New Session: Secretary-General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Shura Council has completed the preparations to commence the fourth ordinary session of the first legislative term - corresponding to the 53rd annual session of the Shura Council, slated for next Tuesday.

At a meeting with the representatives of the local press, the Secretary-General of the Shura Council H E Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud said that the Council is fully prepared to start this session, noting that the General Secretariat has trained administrative and technical teams to ensure the provision of the necessary support to the Council members during the new session. This contributes to improving work efficiency and raising the level of legislative and oversight performance.

The main hall and meeting rooms are ready with the latest technologies provided to ensure that sessions and meetings proceed smoothly and in an organized manner, he added.

His Excellency outlined that the General Secretariat has created a new organizational structure that is consistent with the highest administrative standards in order to meet the requirements and developments of the stage, and in line with its role as the cornerstone in enhancing parliamentary work.

His Excellency Nayef Al Mahmoud pointed out that the General Secretariat of the Shura Council has obtained the ISO certificate for its comprehensive quality management system in the scope of planning and quality.

He explained that this achievement demonstrates the General Secretariat's commitment to applying the best performance standards and continuously improving work methods, ensuring the provision of high-quality services to the Council and contributing to achieving its goals.

He indicated that the General Secretariat is in the process of launching its strategic plan 2025-2030, with the aim of developing institutional performance to support the legislative and oversight work of the Council and consolidate the principles and values of the Shura.

He stated that this strategy is based on the contents of the speeches of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani at the opening of the sessions of the Shura Council, and the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

He stressed the importance of this strategy to enhance institutional innovation, upgrade the digital infrastructure to facilitate access to information and support decision-making, and develop human competencies.

Regarding the empowerment of national cadres, His Excellency said that the General Secretariat is continuously working to empower Qatari competencies through specialized training programs aiming at developing their skills and keeping pace with developments in parliamentary work, noting that the percentage of Qataris working in the General Secretariat exceeds 90 percent of the total employees, which shows the Council's commitment to the policy of nationalization.

He stressed the keenness of the General Secretariat to provide national cadres with the necessary skills and knowledge to ensure their ability to keep pace with parliamentary developments and updates, through courses, workshops and training programs in cooperation with prestigious educational institutions.

He added that this includes developing their capabilities in the legal and legislative fields and international relations, providing them with technical and administrative skills, and raising their awareness of cyber risks to keep pace with the requirements of the Council's work.

He also stressed the keenness of the Shura Council's General Secretariat to strengthen the second tier of Qatari leaders and qualify them to assume leadership positions in the future, which enhances the sustainability of institutional performance and contributes to empowering these competencies to lead in the long term.

In the context of his speech, His Excellency touched on the pivotal role of the media in highlighting the work and activities of the Council as well as the keenness of the General Secretariat to facilitate media professionals' access to information accurately and transparently, which enhances credibility and ensures correct and effective media coverage.

His Excellency the Shura Council's Secretary-General touched on the new internal regulations of the Shura Council, explaining the role of the regulations in organizing work within the Council, which contributes to providing the technical and administrative support required to manage sessions and committee work and ensure their effective operation.

He highlighted that the General Secretarait continues the awareness-raising activity on the regulations and the role of the Council in accordance with the country's constitution and with the new regulations. He noted that these efforts will continue to inform society and stakeholders of the importance of the regulations and their impact on parliamentary performance to ensure a deeper understanding of the role of the Council.

In another context, His Excellency Secretary-General of the Shura Council Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud praised the cooperation with the esteemed government, stressing that the General Secretariat of the Shura Council is working to enhance continuous coordination with the government to achieve shared goals.