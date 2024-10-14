Indo-Turkey Film And Cultural Forum Welcome H.E. Firat Sunel To Inaugurate Turkish Food Festival At 10Th GLFN

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – The International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI) through its Indo-Turkey and Cultural Forum was honored to welcome H.E. Firat Sunel, Ambassador of Turkey to India, at the 10th Global Literary Festival Noida 2024. The Ambassador inaugurated the much-anticipated Turkish Food Festival, a highlight of the event, which showcased exquisite Turkish cuisine designed and prepared by the talented students of AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism. The event took place at Marwah Studios Film City in the presence of an esteemed audience of food enthusiasts, cultural ambassadors, and international dignitaries.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chairperson of the Indo-Turkey Film and Cultural Forum, extended a warm welcome to H.E. Firat Sunel and expressed his enthusiasm for the continued cultural exchange between India and Turkey. In his address, Dr. Marwah highlighted the significant role of food in bridging cultures and fostering deeper understanding among nations.



“Food is a universal language that connects us all, and today's Turkish Food Festival is a testament to the strong cultural ties between India and Turkey. We are honored to have H.E. Firat Sunel here to inaugurate this festival, celebrating the rich culinary traditions of Turkey and showcasing the talents of our young chefs,” said Dr. Marwah.“This festival is not just about food but about the stories and heritage behind every dish, bringing us closer together as nations and as people.”



H.E. Firat Sunel expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and shared his thoughts on the power of cultural diplomacy through food. He praised the efforts of the students at AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism for their dedication to authentically representing Turkish cuisine.



“It is a great pleasure to be here at this wonderful event, where food serves as a bridge between Turkey and India. I am truly impressed by the skills of the students in recreating the flavors of my home country, and I believe that such events play a crucial role in strengthening the bonds between our two nations,” said H.E. Firat Sunel.“Turkey and India have a rich cultural heritage, and I look forward to more collaborations that bring our people together in meaningful ways.”



The Turkish Food Festival featured a range of traditional Turkish dishes, including signature delicacies such as kebabs, baklava, and Turkish delights, all prepared with passion and precision by the students under the guidance of expert chefs. The festival was a celebration of both Turkish and Indian cultures, emphasizing the shared love of food and hospitality.



The Global Literary Festival Noida 2024, in its 10th edition, continues to serve as a hub for international cultural exchange, where literature, art, and culinary experiences merge to celebrate the diversity of the world's cultures.



