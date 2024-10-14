Russian Army Loses Another 1,260 People In Ukraine Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to October 14, 2024, amounted to about 670,190 people, including 1,260 people over the past day.

This is stated on the page of the General Staff of the of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed 8,975 (+4) Russian tanks, 17,895 (+19) armored combat vehicles, 19,421 (+11) artillery systems, 1,231 (+0) MLRS, 978 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, and 329 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 17,009 (+17), missiles - 2,619 (+0), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 26,622 (+38), special equipment - 3,437 (+2).

The data is being updated.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of 22:00 on October 13, 105 combat engagements with Russian troops took place at the front.