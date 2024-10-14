Bomb Alert Air India Flight: Mumbai To New York Flight Receives Bomb Threat

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A New York-bound Air India flight made an emergency landing in Delhi after securities were alerted about a bomb implanted on the aeroplane. The aircraft is currently stationed at the IGI Airport and all the standard safety protocols have been followed, said Delhi on Monday.



The Air India flight operated from Mumbai to New York and was diverted to Delhi after the bomb threat. So far, there has been no information about the presence of any explosive object on the aeroplane.

"The aircraft is currently stationed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and all standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew on board," a senior police officer told PTI.

The flight AI119 operating from Mumbai to JFK was diverted on the government's instruction to Delhi after it received a specific security alert, according to an Air India Spokesperson.

Flight AI119 operating from Mumbai to JFK on October 14 received a specific security alert and on instructions of the government's security regulatory committee was diverted to Delhi. All passengers have disembarked and are at the Delhi airport terminal, said Air India Spokesperson.





