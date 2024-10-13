Egypt's ICT Minister Visits Dell Technologies In US

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Amr Talaat, Egypt's of Communications and Information Technology, visited the Dell Technologies Center of Excellence, a global leader, accompanied by Ahmed Elzaher, CEO of the Information Development Agency (ITIDA).

The centre is one of Dell Technologies' four global hubs, offering consulting, research and product innovation, and technical support services across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Asia in 12 languages. It benefits from Egypt's unique advantages as a hub for technological innovation and cross-border digital services.

The centre contributes to advancing Egypt's digital transformation by providing high-level technology solutions, customer services, and programs for knowledge transfer and digital capacity building.















This visit is part of the country's efforts to collaborate with major global firms like Dell Technologies to foster innovation in areas such as artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure, supporting economic growth through the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. It aligns with the state's plans to accelerate digital transformation and solidify Egypt's position as a global tech hub and outsourcing destination.

During the visit, Talaat met with Mohammed Amin, Senior Vice President for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa at Dell Technologies, along with Majed Mahmoud, Director of the Center of Excellence in Egypt, Tarek Heiba, General Manager of Dell Technologies Egypt, and Mohamed Talaat, Vice President for Saudi Arabia and Egypt. They were joined by Dell's local teams.

Dell officials highlighted the centre's role in supporting Egypt's digital transformation efforts. The discussions underscored the importance of leveraging AI and advanced technologies to drive these efforts and establish Egypt as a prime destination for investments in the ICT sector.

The minister also engaged with specialized engineers at the centre, who showcased the professional services and advanced technological solutions they are developing for clients within and outside Egypt.

During the visit, Amr Talaat emphasized the state's commitment to creating an attractive investment environment for the ICT sector and encouraging global companies to leverage Egypt's competitive advantages and government incentives to expand their businesses. He noted that the state is actively enhancing Egypt's competitive edge in IT outsourcing and export, investing in human resources, building digital skills, and promoting tech innovation, believing in its crucial role in driving economic and social development. He added that close cooperation with major tech companies is vital to achieving Egypt's vision of building a digital economy, enhancing the ICT sector's appeal, and creating job opportunities for youth in various IT fields.

Ahmed Elzaher, ITIDA's CEO, highlighted Egypt's unique blend of competitive strengths, including a strong talent pool of young, skilled professionals and robust infrastructure, making it one of the top countries in the outsourcing industry and a key destination for global tech firms. He noted that Dell Technologies' Center of Excellence in Egypt has delivered advanced tech services, including AI and 5G, to international clients for 15 years, proving Egypt's ability to provide a thriving environment for global operations. He affirmed ITIDA's commitment to supporting tech innovation and strengthening Egypt's position as a top provider of IT services, value-added services, and engineering R&D.

Dear Dell Technologies' Senior VP, Mohammed Amin said:“We are honoured to host Amr Talaat and Ahmed Elzaher at our centre. We are incredibly proud of the successes we've achieved and the positive impact we've made in the ICT industry through our Center of Excellence, reflecting our ambition to use technology, including AI, to drive human progress.”

The Dell Center of Excellence was established in Egypt in 2009 and has since secured numerous patents, becoming a leading provider of services in project management, logistics, content management, and pre-and post-sales technical support. The centre is dedicated to launching initiatives to bridge the digital divide in Egypt, including training programs aimed at developing youth skills in collaboration with academic institutions, equipping young talent with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world.