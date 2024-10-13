Jordan Tourism Board Wraps Up Participation In International Exhibition

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Board has concluded its participation in the 2024 International Tourism Exhibition, held in Rimini, Italy, from October 9 to 11. The event featured 35 tourism offices, included Royal Jordanian, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities and Chairperson of the Board, Lina Annab, highlighted the importance of Jordan's presence at the exhibition, calling it Italy's premier for promoting global tourism. She noted that Jordan showcased its unique tourism offerings through an eye-catching pavilion aimed at a worldwide audience.

"The exhibition serves as an excellent opportunity to strengthen relationships between suppliers and distribution channels in the tourism sector, tackle key challenges, and outline strategies for growth," Annab stated on Sunday.

Director General of the Jordan Tourism Board, Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, highlighted Jordan's involvement aimed to enhance its image as a distinctive tourist destination by promoting sustainable tourism and cultural experiences. He also mentioned the Board's commitment to expanding its international partnerships and exploring new collaboration opportunities to boost the tourism industry.

Arabiyat emphasised the event's role in maintaining communication with global travel agents, especially in reinforcing Jordan's footprint in the European market.

Deputy Director General of the Board, Wael Rousan, noted that numerous meetings took place over the three-day exhibition, engaging media, travel agents, and tourism specialists to promote Jordan and attract more visitors.

Rousan also pointed out the importance of the Italian market, noting that 127,000 Italian tourists visited Jordan last year, though the numbers have declined this year due to regional political circumstances. The exhibition drew more than 75,000 visitors from various sectors of the tourism industry.