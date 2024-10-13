Tourism Revenue Declines By 4.9 Per Cent In First 9 Months Of 2024 - CBJ
10/13/2024 11:10:01 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - The Kingdom's tourism revenues totalled $5.571 billion in the first nine months of 2024, a 4.3 per cent drop compared with the same period last year, according to preliminary figures from the Central bank of Jordan (CBJ).
The CBJ attributed this to the decrease in tourists by 7 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. Despite the overall decrease, the CBJ reported a 4.9 per cent increase in tourism revenues from Jordanian expatriates and a 10.9 per cent rise in revenues from Arab tourists.
Tourism revenues from European, American, and other foreign visitors dropped by 54.3 per cent, 38.6 per cent, and 20.4 per cent, respectively.
