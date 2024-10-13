Tourism Revenue Declines By 4.9 Per Cent In First 9 Months Of 2024 - CBJ

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Kingdom's tourism revenues totalled $5.571 billion in the first nine months of 2024, a 4.3 per cent drop compared with the same period last year, according to preliminary figures from the Central of Jordan (CBJ).

The CBJ attributed this to the decrease in tourists by 7 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. Despite the overall decrease, the CBJ reported a 4.9 per cent increase in tourism revenues from Jordanian expatriates and a 10.9 per cent rise in revenues from Arab tourists.

Tourism revenues from European, American, and other foreign visitors dropped by 54.3 per cent, 38.6 per cent, and 20.4 per cent, respectively.