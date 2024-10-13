Revolutionizing Fashion: El-Sherif Discusses Global Expansion Of Cairo Tex Expo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Mohamed El-Sherif, Chairperson of Pyramids International Group, is a visionary leader in the exhibitions and industry. As the leader of Pyramids Group, one of the most prominent companies in the MENA region for organizing international exhibitions and trade fairs, El-Sherif has made significant contributions to the field.

With a career spanning over 27 years, El-Sherif has been at the forefront of the and exhibitions industry, leaving an indelible mark through his innovative approach and passion for connecting industries globally.

El-Sherif's journey into the world of exhibitions began with a strong passion for the fashion industry. In the early 1990s, he recognized a gap in Egypt's exposure to international fashion trends and decided to address it by organizing the country's first-ever fashion show, Defile Creation. This bold move not only introduced Egypt to global fashion trends but also laid the foundation for Pyramids Group, which was founded in 1993.

Under El-Sherif's leadership, Pyramids Group rapidly expanded its operations beyond fashion. The company grew to organize exhibitions and conferences across a range of industries in countries like Egypt, Turkey, and Iraq, becoming one of the most influential exhibition organizers in the MENA region. Today, Pyramids Group plays a pivotal role in connecting businesses from across the globe, facilitating international trade, and showcasing innovations in fields as diverse as textiles, construction, and consumer goods.











El-Sherif's influence extends far beyond the Pyramids Group. His leadership is reflected in the various high-profile positions he holds, including:

Head of Exhibitions Committees for the Arab Union for International Exhibitions and Conferences , where he promotes and standardizes exhibition practices across the Arab world.

President of the Arab Union for Artistic & Media Production , where he promotes artistic and media content across the region.

Leader of global cultural initiatives, such as the Global Art Festival and CasaArt Festival, which showcase the intersection of culture, art, and industry.

Pyramids Group has fostered collaboration between businesses in diverse regions, from the Middle East to Europe. El-Sherif's influence has helped to elevate Egypt and the broader MENA region as hubs for international business. In his words, exhibitions are“the stage where businesses showcase their innovations, and countries demonstrate their economic potential.” His legacy, built on connecting people and industries, continues to shine as a testament to his unwavering commitment to the exhibitions sector.

Daily News Egypt sat down with El-Sherif to delve deeper into his businesses, the company's remarkable journey, and its ambitious expansion.

How did your transition from local to international exhibitions influence the growth and success of Pyramids Group?

Pyramids International organizes over 115 international events annually across Europe, supported by six offices worldwide. Their events cover nearly 60 industries, including Oil & Gas, Renewable Energy, Transportation, Fashion, Health, and more.

We started in the exhibitions and conferences sector more than 30 years ago, beginning with the clothing industry in Egypt and later expanding to numerous countries, including Turkey, Russia, and many Arab nations. Over time, we diversified into other industries beyond clothing, such as oil and gas, defence and weaponry, and various other international exhibitions and conferences. Notable events include the Suez Canal Conference, the Climate Conference in Iraq, and conferences with prime ministers in multiple countries.

Would you elaborate on the progress of the Cairo Fashion & Tex Expo?

Our first fashion exhibition was called Defile Creation, but as we expanded internationally, we renamed it Cairo Fashion & Tex Expo. The current edition marks the 75th cycle of the exhibition, which has been held in Egypt and Arab countries alone.

The Cairo Fashion & Tex Expo is held twice a year in Egypt, with each edition featuring four sessions. The event gathers 550 Egyptian companies from the textile sector in Cairo Fashion, alongside 150 companies participating in Tex Expo specializing in fabric and production materials. Of these, over 60% are international exhibitors, while 40% are Egyptian companies. Both exhibitions-textile and production materials (Tex)-are hosted simultaneously, creating a comprehensive showcase for the industry.

With such a significant increase in demand, how does the company plan to manage the growth in exhibition participation and expand its international presence further?

The company receives over 300% more requests from companies wanting to participate in exhibitions in Egypt. The next edition of the exhibition will take place in Romania in November, followed by another in Morocco in December. In the upcoming year, there are plans to hold exhibitions in Russia, the Netherlands, and other locations. The total number of exhibitions planned for next year is 13, marking a 25% increase compared to this year.

How do you envision the potential growth of the fashion industry in Egypt, and what role do you see it playing in the global market?

I expect Egypt's clothing industry to grow annually by no less than 20%. The sector is witnessing competitiveness in terms of quality and pricing, and we have significant export opportunities in Europe, African countries, Russia, and the Far East region. We are on track to meet the export target of around $3bn by the end of this year.

What does the sector require to advance and grow?

We need to provide more production materials as local factories are insufficient to meet the demand, with most supplies coming from foreign manufacturers. The devaluation of the local currency has boosted the competitiveness of Egyptian exports but has made raw material imports more difficult. However, Egyptian factories have started producing local fabrics, which may reduce the need for some raw materials and production supplies.

How do you foresee the impact of emerging small companies on the textile sector's growth and export potential?

There are emerging small companies in the textile sector that have started exporting, showing a 10% increase compared to the previous period. Egyptian brands are gaining traction and expanding their exports to Arab countries, while foreign brands are beginning to manufacture in Egypt. The establishment of a Chinese zone is expected to support the textile industry by providing necessary production supplies.





Can you brief us on the notable films and contributions your company has made to the cinematic landscape over the years?

We started in film production 25 years ago, beginning with foreign films and collaborating on a joint Egyptian-Turkish film, with a Turkish company as the producer. We have produced over 100 films and series, both Egyptian and foreign. One of our notable films is Mako, and we are preparing for several more, with international partnerships from other global companies.

There are currently international films being produced in collaboration with Turkish and French partners. We have worked with some of the biggest celebrities in the world, including Jackie Chan, Jean-Claude Van Damme, and the Turkish actor Murat Yıldırım, as well as Gürkan Uygun.



