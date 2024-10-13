Israel Continues Offensive In Lebanon, Gaza, While Netanyahu Threatens UNIFIL

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The of in Gaza announced that the Israeli forces committed four massacres in the strip, leaving 52 dead and 128 in the past 24 hours.





The ministry added that this brings the toll of the Israeli aggression to 42,227 dead and 98,464 injured since 7 October 2023.





At the same time, the Israeli occupation placed earthen barriers to separate Gaza City from the northern part of the Strip. The occupation has been working to separate the city from the northern areas in its ongoing ground aggression for 9 days. The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that the occupation army blew up dozens of homes in the Jabalia camp using explosive“robots”, leaving dozens dead and wounded.





Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is studying a plan to cut off aid to the northern Gaza Strip. The agency added that if the plan is implemented, it will lead to the siege of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who are unwilling or unable to leave their homes.





Moreover, the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor accused the Israeli occupation army on Sunday of using booby-trapped robots loaded with tons of explosives in the extensive destruction and killing operations carried out in the northern Gaza Strip.





On the ground, the Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), targeted an Israeli Merkava tank with a“Yassin 105” shell in the Al-Janina neighbourhood east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.





For its part, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, said that its fighters blew up two Israeli vehicles with two piercing bombs while they were infiltrating Al-Sikka Street southeast of the Al-Zeitoun neighbourhood in Gaza. It added that it was able to shoot down an Israeli Quadcopter drone while carrying out intelligence missions in the Al-Zeitoun neighbourhood.





In Lebanon, the Israeli occupation continued its aggression for the twenty-first consecutive day, as the occupation army announced on Sunday the capture of a Hezbollah member while he was in an underground complex in southern Lebanon while admitting on the other hand that 25 Israeli soldiers were injured on Sunday in Lebanon during three separate incidents.





In contrast, the American network CNN quoted a Hezbollah official as saying that“what was published about the capture of one of our fighters in southern Lebanon is not true.”





In turn, Hezbollah confirmed that it clashed with Israeli occupation army infantry forces while trying to infiltrate the Canaan Heights in the town of Blida from a distance of zero, and inflicted casualties and injuries on them. It also referred to other clashes while occupation forces were trying to infiltrate the town of Qawzah from the southern side, as well as in the western neighbourhood of Aita al-Shaab.





Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu renewed his threat to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Sunday, calling on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to withdraw UNIFIL forces, claiming that refusing to do so“makes them hostages to Hezbollah.” The occupation army continues to target peacekeeping forces (UNIFIL), amid calls from dozens of countries to protect the UN forces.





The UNIFIL announced on Sunday that groups of the Israeli occupation army crossed the Blue Line into Lebanon, and deliberately destroyed the main gate of the UN force site, in addition to other violations that hindered the work of UNIFIL in southern Lebanon.