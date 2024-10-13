(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The Global Thermal Air Filtration Market

size is estimated to grow by USD 1.47 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

6.35%

during the forecast period. Stringent environmental regulations

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

growing refining . However,

risk of volatility in natural prices

poses a challenge - Key market players include Accurate Thermal Systems LLC, Air Clear LLC, Anguil Environmental Systems Inc., APC Technologies Inc., Catalytic Products International Inc., CECO Environmental Corp., COLT TECHNOLOGIES INC., CTP Chemisch Thermische Prozesstechnik GmbH., Deuring Group GmbH., Durr AG, FIVES SAS, Freudenberg and Co. KG, Glenro Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Taikisha Ltd., Tellkamp Systems Inc., The CMM Group, and Zeeco Inc.. Continue Reading







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Oil and gas, Chemicals, Transportation, Pulp and paper, and Others), Type (RTO, Thermal oxidizer, Catalytic oxidizer, and RCO), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Accurate Thermal Systems LLC, Air Clear LLC, Anguil Environmental Systems Inc., APC Technologies Inc., Catalytic Products International Inc., CECO Environmental Corp., COLT TECHNOLOGIES INC., CTP Chemisch Thermische Prozesstechnik GmbH., Deuring Group GmbH., Durr AG, FIVES SAS, Freudenberg and Co. KG, Glenro Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Taikisha Ltd., Tellkamp Systems Inc., The CMM Group, and Zeeco Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The global thermal treatment air filtration market is anticipated to experience notable growth due to the expanding oil and gas industry and petrochemicals. The oil and gas sector, along with the petrochemical industry, is experiencing a rapid growth trajectory, driven by the increasing global population and energy demand. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), global consumption of petroleum and other liquid fuels reached an average of 101.1 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2023, surpassing the pre-pandemic record of 101.0 million b/d in 2019. This growth is further fueled by several major refinery expansions underway, such as India's plan to double its oil refining capacity to 450-500 million tons by 2030 and China's decision to cap its crude oil refining capacity at 1,000 Mt/year (20 mbl/d) by 2025. The continuous expansion of the oil refining industry is a significant trend in the global thermal treatment air filtration market, driving its growth during the forecast period.



The Thermal Treatment Air Filtration market is experiencing significant growth due to rising pollution levels and the associated health diseases caused by pollutants, volatile organic compounds, and hazardous air pollutants. Industries like Oil and Gas, Coating and Printing, and Energy and Resource are major contributors to these pollutants, leading to workplace safety concerns and health issues such as asthma, cardiovascular problems, lung cancer, stroke, and ischaemic heart disease. Thermal Oxidizers, including Catalytic and Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers, play a crucial role in addressing these challenges by eliminating toxic contaminants like sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and particulate matter from industrial air streams. Advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and the Internet of Things are being integrated into air treatment systems to optimize moisture control and improve overall efficiency. Sustainable development and pollution control guidelines are driving the market, with a focus on reducing emissions and minimizing the environmental impact. Building Materials industries, such as Cement and Lime, and the Consumer Goods Industry are also adopting thermal treatment air filtration systems to meet regulatory requirements and ensure a healthier work environment.



Market

Challenges



The thermal treatment air filtration market faces a significant challenge due to the increasing reliance on natural gas in the power generation sector. While thermal oxidizers require assist fuel when waste stream heating values are low, they can function as fuel sources for medium-to-high heating value waste streams. Natural gas is commonly used as an assist gas, but alternatives like propane are also viable. However, the over-reliance on natural gas in power generation exposes consumers to volatility in electricity prices due to fluctuating natural gas prices. Power utilities aim to maintain a balanced feedstock portfolio to mitigate this risk. However, the ongoing shift towards natural gas-driven power generation poses a challenge. While low natural gas prices currently make over-reliance seem less harmful, historical trends suggest that this could lead to significant price increases as demand grows and global crude oil prices recover. These price hikes would negatively impact power utilities and ultimately consumers, potentially hindering the growth of the thermal treatment air filtration market. The Thermal Treatment Air Filtration market faces challenges from various polluting compounds, including sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and particulate matter. Compliance with pollution control guidelines is crucial for industries like Building Materials, Consumer Goods, Energy and Resource, Metals and Mining, and others. Sustainable development and advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence , Machine Learning, and Internet of Things, are essential to address these challenges. Thermal Oxidizers, including Catalytic Oxidizers, Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers, and Regenerative Catalytic Oxidizers, play a significant role in treating exhaust gases from industrial processes. Moisture control, air treatment, and moisture control are also critical. Thermal energy recovery through technologies like catalytic converters and heat exchangers, as well as high-performance commercial filters, are key solutions to address pollution problems, an international issue. Dust collection and advanced technology are essential to mitigate hazardous airborne pollutants and toxic chemicals.

Segment Overview



This thermal treatment air filtration market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Oil and gas

1.2 Chemicals

1.3 Transportation

1.4 Pulp and paper 1.5 Others



2.1 RTO

2.2 Thermal oxidizer

2.3 Catalytic oxidizer 2.4 RCO



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Oil and gas-

In the oil and gas industry, thermal treatment air filtration plays a vital role due to the release of emissions and pollutants during operations. This filtration method is utilized in processes like vapor recovery, flare gas emissions control, and refining and petrochemical operations. Contaminants such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), hydrocarbons, sulfur compounds, and particulate matter are generated. Thermal treatment air filtration systems are essential for removing these contaminants and ensuring regulatory compliance. Strict environmental regulations aiming to curb air pollution and reduce carbon footprints are driving the demand for advanced air filtration technologies in the oil and gas sector. As governments continue to tighten emission standards, companies are adopting these systems to comply and demonstrate environmental stewardship. Therefore, the advantages of thermal treatment air filtration in the oil and gas industry are expected to fuel its growth in the market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Thermal Treatment Air Filtration market addresses the growing concern over increasing pollution levels and associated health diseases caused by various pollutants in industrial air streams. These pollutants include volatile organic compounds (VOCs), hazardous air pollutants (HAPs), and toxic chemicals. The oil and gas industry, cement and lime production, consumer goods industry, energy and resource extraction, metals and mining, and building materials production are major contributors to these polluting compounds. Thermal treatment technologies, such as Thermal Oxidizers (TO), Catalytic Oxidizers (CO), Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers (RTO), and Regenerative Catalytic Oxidizers (RCO), are advanced solutions to mitigate these hazardous airborne pollutants. Thermal energy recovery systems, dust collection, and heat exchangers are additional components of these systems that offer energy efficiency and cost savings. The international issue of pollution is a significant challenge, and thermal treatment air filtration systems play a crucial role in ensuring workplace safety and reducing the environmental impact of industrial processes. Catalytic converters are another application of thermal treatment technology used in automobiles to reduce emissions.

Market Research Overview

The Thermal Treatment Air Filtration market addresses the growing concern over increasing pollution levels and their impact on health. Pollutants such as volatile organic compounds, hazardous air pollutants, and toxic contaminants pose significant risks to human health, leading to diseases like asthma, cardiovascular problems, lung cancer, stroke, and ischaemic heart disease. Industrial air streams, particularly in sectors like oil and gas, coating and printing, and energy and resource extraction, contribute significantly to these pollutants. Thermal treatment air filtration systems, including Thermal Oxidizers (TOx), Catalytic Oxidizers (CATOx), Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers (RTOx), and Regenerative Catalytic Oxidizers (RCOx), play a crucial role in mitigating these risks by eliminating polluting compounds and hazardous airborne pollutants. Advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things are being integrated into these systems to optimize performance and improve sustainability. Moisture control, air treatment, and thermal energy recovery are essential features of these systems. Industries like building materials, cement and lime, consumer goods, metals and mining, and commercial filters rely on thermal treatment air filtration to meet pollution control guidelines and ensure workplace safety. Pollution problems are an international issue, and the adoption of advanced technologies in air filtration is a critical step towards sustainable development. Exhaust gases from industrial processes contain pollutants like sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and particulate matter, which can be effectively eliminated using thermal treatment air filtration systems. These systems also recover thermal energy, making them cost-effective and environmentally friendly. Catalytic converters and heat exchangers are commonly used components in these systems to enhance their efficiency and performance. High-performance filters ensure the removal of even the smallest particles, making thermal treatment air filtration an indispensable technology for industries and commercial establishments.

