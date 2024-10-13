Egypt, UN-Habitat Review Preparations For WUF12

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) of Local Development Manal Awad, Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Sherif El-Sherbiny, and Governor of Cairo Ibrahim Saber held a meeting with Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Ana Claudia Ross Bach. The meeting took place at the Al Manara International Center to follow up on the preparations for Egypt's hosting of the 12th World Urban Forum (WUF12) in November, in collaboration with UN-Habitat.

The UN Under-Secretary-General praised the ongoing cooperation with the Egyptian government in various urban-related projects. This includes Egypt's newly adopted National Urban Policy, which holds great potential for contributing to urbanization and national development.

She also highlighted the long-standing collaboration in advanced urban planning and design tools for cities with unique characteristics, aimed at establishing a new competitive system for Egyptian cities. Additionally, there is close cooperation in improving detailed planning, and land management tools, enhancing land-based financing, and capitalizing on value capture.

Minister Awad highlighted Egypt's strong commitment to ensuring the upcoming World Urban Forum is held in a manner that reflects the country's stature, both in terms of the number of events and sessions. Given the significant international presence, including heads of state, regional and global governments, and participating delegations representing companies, local community leaders, urban planners, and civil society, Egypt aims to present a world-class forum.

She underscored that Egypt has adopted a comprehensive strategy from Egypt's Vision 2030 and the 2022 National Urban Agenda, which are integrated to achieve sustainable and balanced urban development.

This strategy ensures meeting the needs of current and future generations while bridging the gap between urban and rural areas through the presidential initiative“Decent Life.” It also focuses on eliminating informal and dangerous areas through slum development projects and closing the gap between Upper Egypt and Greater Cairo through the Local Development Program in Upper Egypt, the minister elaborated.

The Minister of Local Development pointed out that the forum is the second-largest event on the United Nations' agenda and the largest global platform for discussing sustainable urban development.

Awad added that hosting the 12th session of the forum, which will be held under the theme“It All Starts at the Local Level: Local Action for Sustainable Cities and Communities,” clearly reflects Egypt's leading and strategic role both internationally and regionally as a hub for development, urbanization, and peace. It also highlights the exceptional progress made by the Egyptian state over the past 10 years under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in advancing integrated urban and urban development. Egypt was among the first countries to adopt the New Urban Agenda and has implemented many large-scale national and urban projects that have improved the quality of life for all segments of society.

She explained that Egypt aims, through the forum, to highlight the sustainable urban development achievements in the country over the past decade, particularly the Decent Life project launched by President Al-Sisi in 2019.

This initiative has been recognized as the largest humanitarian and development project in the world, aiming to bridge the gap between urban and rural areas. The project has seen significant success in developing around 1,470 villages and providing all necessary services and infrastructure as part of its first phase. Additionally, the required lands have been secured for the second phase to achieve all the objectives set by the state, ensuring a dignified life for its citizens at all levels.

She stated that the Urban Exhibition is one of the most significant events at the WUF. It will feature a high-level Egyptian pavilion showcasing the country's exceptional experience in urban development nationwide. The governorates will present the scale of change on the ground, including safe construction, advanced infrastructure, and the elimination of informal settlements, highlighting the impact on people's lives and their attitudes towards the environment.

Additionally, the exhibition will review the system for building violations and the laws governing building regulations, and how these have stimulated societal momentum to promote sustainable urban development.

Housing Minister Sherif El-Sherbiny emphasized that the WUF presents a significant opportunity to showcase Egypt's pioneering experience in achieving comprehensive urban development across the country in recent years, particularly since President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi took office. This includes providing various housing units to suit different segments of the population, developing unsafe areas, establishing dozens of fourth-generation cities, and significant advancements in utilities and infrastructure.

The minister noted that, alongside the forum, an expanded ministerial meeting for African housing ministers will be held, at their request, to learn about Egypt's urban development experience and benefit from the extensive expertise of Egyptian contracting companies and real estate developers. Additionally, a full week of events will be organized before the forum to focus on Egypt's achievements in urban development.

El Sherbiny reiterated Egypt's commitment to the successful organization of the WUF, which is the second-largest event on the United Nations' agenda after the UN Climate Change Conference. The forum is being organized through collaboration between ministries and relevant state entities to showcase Egypt's cultural heritage and maximize the benefits of this global event.

He highlighted Egypt's track record of successfully hosting international conferences, particularly the 27th UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El Sheikh.

The Minister of Housing also noted that Egypt will be the first African country to host the World Urban Forum since its inaugural session in Nairobi, Kenya, and the second Arab country, following Abu Dhabi's hosting of the 10th session. The forum is considered the leading global platform on the international agenda that focuses on all aspects, sectors, and fields of sustainable urban development.

Ibrahim Saber, Governor of Cairo, pointed out that the city has undergone unprecedented urban development in recent years, particularly in infrastructure, housing, and the elimination of informal settlements. He also highlighted the development of the road network, which, without it, Cairo would have turned into a massive parking lot. These improvements have enhanced Cairo's ability to host global events related to urban development, giving the World Urban Forum a unique and diverse character, while reflecting Egypt's dedication to urbanization and development issues.