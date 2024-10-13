Electronics Fair And Electronicasia Open Today



- Exhibitors from 19 countries and regions, including Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, various ASEAN countries, the UAE, other Asian countries as well as the United States and Europe - The Fair highlights products and solutions for smart mobility, the silver economy, digital entertainment and more, while electronicAsia also presents various zones - The two fairs will host more than 70 events and forums, including the Symposium on Innovation & Technology , co-organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and Hong Kong Electronics & Technologies Association, taking place on 14 October HONG KONG, Oct 13, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The

Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) , organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), and electronicAsia , organised by the HKTDC and MMI Asia Pte Ltd, open today and will run until 16 October at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The two fairs bring together some 3,200 exhibitors from 19 countries and regions, including Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea and India, key ASEAN countries, including the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam, as well as the UAE, the United States and Europe. HKTDC has also arranged for 110 buying missions from around the world to visit the exhibitions, facilitating business opportunities and fostering global industry exchange. Electronics Fair showcases trendsetting products This year's Electronics Fair , themed

World's Leading Electronics Marketplace , provides a platform to showcase cutting-edge products and innovative ideas to global buyers. More than 20 zones have been set up at the fair, with key highlights including the Hall of Fame, Tech Hall and Startup Zone. To align with trends in innovative technology and market sourcing demands, a new Digital Entertainment Experience Zone features products that use VR and AR technologies, while an Energy Storage Zone showcases EV chargers and high-capacity, high-power portable energy sources. The Electronics Fair highlights products and technology solutions in the areas of smart mobility, the silver economy, digital entertainment and more, including: Smart Mobility: Smart Traffic Management Platform The Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI) (booth number: CH-J04) is showcasing smart mobility tech, including a smart traffic management platform, an autonomous bus pilot project for the West Kowloon Cultural District and privacy-protecting sensing tech for roadside equipment. Intelligent Cabin Solutions Hardstone Intelligent Cabin Solutions (Hardstone Mobile Media (Asia Pacific); booth: 1CON-025) features an AR display that provides useful information for drivers, including navigation suggestions, lane change alerts and collision warnings. The solution also include a multimedia entertainment system. Silver Economy: Thermal Imaging Fall Detector Collie R1 (ThingX Technologies Limited; booth number: CH-B02), an AI-powered thermal imaging fall detector, can monitor human activities in real-time, accurately identifying falls and issuing alerts. It is suitable for residential areas, nursing homes and public places. Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulator (TENS) The TENS (Hivox Biotek Inc.; booth number: 3F-E15) provides physiotherapy treatment for pain relief. A Smart Ageing Products label will also be provided to exhibitors with products and solutions for the silver market, making it easier for buyers to source relevant products. Digital Entertainment: 3D Naked-eye Holographic Screen The 3D Naked-eye Holographic Screen (Dongguan Ruyuan Intelligent Technology; booth number: GH-C10) can create 3D animations that do not require 3D glasses for viewing. Images can also be controlled in real-time through a mobile app. Web 3.0 Travel Platform Mr Panda! (Charming Panda(HK) Technology; booth: CH-D11) is an AI-driven Web 3.0 platform that provides travel information, itinerary planning and AI tour guide services, while offering AR and MR immersive experiences. Other Areas: Smart Lock Keyin Smart Lock, (Raonark Inc.; booth number: 5C-C10), which uses patented technology, is equipped with an intelligent anti-theft chain. Traditional anti-theft chains can only be opened from the inside. This smart anti-theft chain can be unlocked from the outside through a mobile application, eliminating the need to trouble family members inside to open the door. Outdoor Security Patrol Robot The outdoor security patrol robot (Tobot Solution Limited; Booth: CH-L03) can operate on slopes and areas with obstacles, cracks, sand, snow and grass. It monitors crowd gatherings and identifies fires. It can also be equipped with devices for putting out fires and for disinfection. The concurrent electronicAsia

also features different zones, including electronic components, keyboards and switches, power supplies, printed circuit boards and electronic manufacturing services, display technology, and test and inspection equipment. Among the exhibitors is Chip Sun Technology from Shenzhen, recognised by the government as a 'specialised, refined, distinctive and innovative small and medium enterprise in Guangdong Province'. The company is renowned for its quartz crystals that are used in mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, GPS systems, WiFi technology, smart home applications and various other sectors. The organisers and partners are hosting more than 70 events and forums during the two fairs. The

Symposium on Innovation & Technology , jointly organised by the HKTDC and the Hong Kong Electronics & Technologies Association and themed 'When Two Worlds Collide: The Confluence of Digital Twins & Real-Life Applications', will take place on 14 October. Tony Wong, Commissioner for Digital Policy of Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau's Digital Policy Office, will deliver the opening remarks. Distinguished speakers from Arup, ASMPT SEMI Solutions Segment, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, ASTRI and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University will explore how simulations and predictions in the virtual world can enhance decision-making and productivity. The HKTDC, the Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association and Centre for Advances in Reliability and Safety have jointly organised today's

Reliability Assurance For Electronic Systems Forum , which kicks off a series of activities. The

Hong Kong Electronic Forum , co-organised by the HKTDC, MMI Asia Pte Ltd and the Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association, scheduled on 15 October, will discuss“Innovation Unleashed: The Intersection of Microelectronics, AI, and Open-Source Ecosystems”, delving into industry trends, technological advancements and practical applications. During the exhibitions, there will also be different events for start-ups to promote their ideas, seek investor support and learn from industry experts. These events will include start-up investment matching, the Hong Kong Value Creation for Technology: Pitching Competition, Meet the Mentors sessions and Start-up Smart Launch. Under the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, exhibitors and buyers can meet online through the HKTDC Click2Match smart business matching platform, in addition to attending the physical fairs. Photo Download: The Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) and electronicAsia open today and will run until 16 October at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre The Startup Zone at the Electronics Fair gathers a wide range of young entrepreneurs, presenting innovative products and solutions The Hall of Fame presents consumer electronics products from globally renowned brands. The new Digital Entertainment Experience Zone allows buyers to try out products that use AR and VR technologies The Electronics Fair highlights smart mobility, with a local startup presenting an EV converted from Bentley's classic car using oil-to-electric technology A Smart Ageing Products label has been provided to exhibitors with products and solutions for the silver market, making it easier for buyers to source relevant products Three Korean pavilions are participating in this year's Electronics Fair, presenting cutting-edge electronic products and technology solutions electronicAsia features a range of offerings, including electronic components, keyboards and switches, power supplies, printed circuit boards and electronic manufacturing services, display technology, and test and inspection equipment The HKTDC, the Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association and Centre for Advances in Reliability and Safety have jointly organised today's Reliability Assurance For Electronic Systems Forum Websites

