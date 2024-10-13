Kuwait Committed To Gulf Economic Integration - Min

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait on Sunday emphasized commitment to strengthening future economic relations to achieve economic integration among Gulf States.

Recognizing the significant role of the sixth meeting of the Permanent Preparatory Committee for the Economic and Development Affairs Authority of the GCC, held today in Doha, of Finance Nora Al-Fassam said such meetings would enhance fruitful cooperation among Gulf nations.

In a statement, the of Finance noted that Kuwait's participation was part of ongoing efforts to achieve Gulf economic integration.

During the meeting, the parties involved reviewed the proposed agenda and discussed key topics, starting with follow-up reports of previous sessions.

The meeting saw the preliminary approval of a governance framework for joint Gulf economic and development efforts, along with discussions on enhancing the work level and mechanisms of committees and related task forces.

Al-Fassam, also Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs, expressed Kuwait's readiness to host next year's meetings of the GCC Committee for Financial and Economic Cooperation. (end)

sss







MENAFN13102024000071011013ID1108774411