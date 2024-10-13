Eight Family Members Killed In Airstrike On Home In Al-Nuseirat, Central Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Gaza Strip/ PNN

Eight civilians from the same family were killed today, Sunday, when Israeli warplanes bombed their home in Al-Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip.

Local sources reported that the Israeli warplanes targeted Abu Dalal family home, resulting in the deaths of eight members of Abu Ghali family, who had previously been displaced to Abu Dalal home. The included the husband Walid Abu Ghali, his wife Shahira, and their six children: Muhammad, Ahmad, Yasmin, Samah, Yara, and Tala. They were taken to Al-Awda Hospital.

The Israeli forces continue their siege of Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza for the eighth consecutive day, destroying several civilian homes today using explosive robots, while fires broke out in multiple areas of the camp due to repeated shelling.

Local sources also noted that a fire broke out in the home of the Abu Hashim family as a result of a missile strike near the Abdul Aal junction on Al-Jalaa Street, northwest of Gaza City.

An Israeli drone, a "quadcopter," opened fire heavily, in addition to artillery shelling on civilian homes on Al-Sikka Street in the eastern Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

Israeli forces have continued their aggression against the Gaza Strip by land, sea, and air since October 7, 2023, resulting in the deaths of 42,175 civilians and injuries to 98,336 others, most of whom are children and women, in a still-unconfirmed toll, as thousands remain missing under the rubble.



