UNICEF Reports Alarming Disintegration Of Children's Lives In The Middle East Due To Ongoing Conflicts

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) New York/ PNN

UNICEF stated that children's lives in the Middle East are being devastated by ongoing conflicts. This was expressed in a statement by UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell on Sunday regarding the continuing conflicts in the region, published on the organization's website.

She emphasized the need for all parties to commit to protecting civilians, especially children, humanitarian workers, schools, and healthcare facilities. The UN official stressed the importance of allowing unrestricted access to life-saving aid for all parties involved.

Russell pointed out that these commitments have been "clearly ignored" in the region, noting that "children do not start wars and cannot end them, but their lives are being destroyed by conflicts."

She continued, stating that "tens of thousands of children have been killed, thousands remain in captivity, displaced, orphaned, out of school, and traumatized by violence and war." The UNICEF Executive Director called for an end to violence against children.



