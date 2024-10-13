Death Toll In Gaza Surges To 42,227, Over 98,464 Wounded
GAZA / PNN /
Israeli Occupation forces committed four massacres against families in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours, resulting in the killing of at least 52 Palestinians and the injury of 128 others, according to medical reports.
Local health authorities confirmed that the Palestinian death toll from the Israeli onslaught since October 7 has risen to 42,227 reported fatalities, with an additional 98,464 individuals sustaining injuries. The majority of the victims are women and children.
According to the same sources, emergency services are still unable to reach many casualties and dead bodies trapped under the rubble or scattered on roads across the war-torn enclave, as Israeli occupation forces continue to obstruct the movement of ambulance and civil defense crews.
