Government Steps In With $1 Million Support For Tomato Farmers Amid Rising Costs, Market Pressures

Amman, Oct 13 (Petra) -- In response to escalating production costs and plummeting tomato prices that have severely impacted farmers, the Jordanian has moved to bolster the sector by providing substantial aid aimed at both exports and local processing.The Cabinet, during its session on Saturday, approved the recommendation from of Khaled Hneifat to grant JD 50 per ton for tomatoes destined for export and JD 50 per ton for tomatoes processed by factories.The total support package, amounting to JD 1 million, is expected to target 20,000 tons of tomatoes, with funds drawn from the Agricultural Risk Fund.In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry of Agriculture emphasized that the move is designed to help farmers recover from mounting losses and expand export opportunities. The initiative also aims to stimulate local processing, reinforcing the critical role tomatoes play as a major export crop. The Ministry voiced concerns that without intervention, farmers may abandon tomato cultivation, further destabilizing an already pressured sector.The Ministry underscored the government's ongoing commitment to the agricultural sector, continuously evaluating its state amid regional upheavals, market disruptions, and protracted economic challenges. This decision, the Ministry noted, reaffirms the government's view of agriculture as an essential pillar of Jordan's food security and a vital source of income for rural and provincial economies.