Additional Disaster Recovery Center Now Open In Richmond County

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ATLANTA -- FEMA opened an additional Disaster Recovery Center in Richmond County to provide one-on-one help to Georgians affected by Hurricane Helene. The center is open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m. This center, as well as one center in Coffee County and another in Lowndes County, will be open during regular hours on Columbus Day on Monday, Oct. 14.

Center location:

Richmond County

Hub for Community Innovation

631 Chafee Ave.

Augusta, GA 30904

Additional centers also open in Coffee and Lowndes Counties:

Coffee County

The Atrium

114 N. Peterson Ave.

Douglas, GA

Lowndes County:

4434 North Forrest Street Extension

Valdosta, GA 31605

To find center locations in Georgia, visit FEMA's Hurricane Helene Georgia Page , FEMA's DRC Locator or text“DRC” and your Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

Homeowners and renters in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Fulton, Glascock, Glynn, Hancock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, McDuffie, Montgomery, Newton, Pierce, Rabun, Richmond, Screven, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne and Wheeler counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the State of Georgia and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

If you are in an affected county, you are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance . You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362 . The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages.

Disaster Assistance Teams are also on the ground in affected counties going door-to-door to help survivors register for assistance.

For the latest information about Georgia's recovery, visit fema/disaster/4830 . Follow FEMA on X at x/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook/fema .

