Azerbaijani Athlete Wins Gold In Turkiye
10/13/2024 10:08:52 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani badminton player Keisha Fatima Zahra won a gold
medal at the "International Challenge" international tournament
held in Istanbul, Turkiye.
Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan
Badminton Federation that Keisha, who started to compete in the
1/16 finals, overtook her rivals from Denmark, Ukraine, and France
on the way to the finals in the women's individual competition.
She won the tournament by defeating Denmark's Amalie Schulza in
both sets in the decisive final match for the Gold medal - 21:11,
21:9.
