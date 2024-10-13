عربي


Azerbaijani Athlete Wins Gold In Turkiye

Azerbaijani Athlete Wins Gold In Turkiye


10/13/2024 10:08:52 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani badminton player Keisha Fatima Zahra won a gold medal at the "International Challenge" international tournament held in Istanbul, Turkiye.

Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation that Keisha, who started to compete in the 1/16 finals, overtook her rivals from Denmark, Ukraine, and France on the way to the finals in the women's individual competition.

She won the tournament by defeating Denmark's Amalie Schulza in both sets in the decisive final match for the Gold medal - 21:11, 21:9.

