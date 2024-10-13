Hyderabad Mayor Booked For High-Decibel Music

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 13 (IANS) Hyderabad have registered a case against Mayor Vijaylaxmi Gadwal for alleged violation of rules relating to high-decibel music.

High-decibel was played beyond permitted hours at Bathukamma celebrations attended by the mayor at NBT Nagar in Banjara Hills here on October 11.

Hyderabad police recently banned DJs for music during religious processions and events.

Taking suomoto action, the police registered a case against the mayor along with event organisers and DJ sound organisers under section 223 (disobedience of orders issued by public servants), 280 (Making atmosphere noxious to health), 292 (public nuisance) of BNS and 21/76 City Police Act.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C.V. Anand on October 1 issued an order, banning DJ sound systems and firecrackers during the religious processions in the city.

DJ sound systems, DJ sound mixers, sound amplifiers, and other high sound-generating equipment, appliances or apparatus or contrivance which is capable of producing or reproducing the sound are prohibited during religious processions.

The move came after concern voiced by various sections of people over the noise pollution caused by high-decibel sound systems and firecrackers during religious processions.

The mayor also created another controversy at the same event by brandishing a sword.

The video of the event shows women dressed in traditional attire dancing to music played on a DJ system at high volume.

The Hyderabad Mayor was also seen standing on the dais, brandishing a sword.“No one should put the evil eye on women and girls in NBT Nagar. Today I am wielding a sword, tomorrow you all girls should hold the sword,” said Vijayalaxmi Gadwal.

After coming under criticism for her action, the Mayor defended herself saying she assured women of the area that no one would take advantage. She stated that there was nothing wrong with assuring the women that she stood by them when they needed her.