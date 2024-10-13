Palestinians In Gaza's Jabalia Grieve And Try To Survive

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: Palestinians trapped in northern Gaza, where Israel is besieging them, are grieving for loved ones lost to the relentless bombardment while also facing food shortages and a medical crisis.

Hospitals are destroyed and out of supplies and emergency responders are unable to reach people trapped under debris.

"The number of dead is high, and people are under the rubble, missing," Muhammad Abu Halima, a 40-year-old Jabalia resident, told AFP.

"For over a week there has been no hope, no water and no means of life," he said.

Israel's occupation army intensified operations in Jabalia last weekend.

It later announced it had effectively laid siege to the area in northern Gaza, and issued evacuation orders for residents.

The Israeli military's latest offensive in northern Gaza has caused more suffering for hundreds of thousands of trapped people, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

Vast areas of Gaza have been devastated by Israel's retaliatory assault on the territory.

Used for demonstration purposes, a Palestinian searches through a pile of garbage in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on October 13, 2024. Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP.

Since the Jabalia operation began, residents, health care officials and emergency responders said intense shelling and closed roads have prevented aid deliveries, choking off vital supplies to medical facilities.

"We are under Israeli siege," Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalia, told AFP.

The hospital has just days' worth of fuel needed to power the facility and medical staff are "exhausted with very few doctors available", he said.

"We are suffering from a blockade on food, medicine, medical supplies and even fuel coming from the south to the north."

On Saturday, family members wept as they mourned and consoled each other at a hospital where loved ones killed in the fighting in Jabalia were wrapped in white burial shrouds.

'Dozens of missing people'

Emergency responders said rescuers' movements had also been increasingly hampered by fighting that prevented them from reaching buildings hit by strikes where people were buried under the wreckage.

"There are dozens of missing people under the rubble, and we cannot reach them at all," said Gaza civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal.

Bassal said a large number of people had been killed by the Israeli military operation against Jabalia since October 6.

Despite international outcry over the civilian toll, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday defended the onslaught, claiming troops were targeting "militants."

An injured youth sits by the bodies of relatives killed in an overnight Israeli airstrike in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, in front of the al-Maamadani on October 12, 2024. Photo by Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP.

"Our brave soldiers are now in the heart of Jabalia, where they are dismantling the Hamas strongholds," he said in a video statement issued by his office.

Hamas on Sunday denounced Israel's operations as a "criminal military campaign".

After more than a year of onslaught, the Palestinian militant group is believed to have been dramatically weakened by the killing of several of its leaders and thousands of fighters.

For Jabalia resident Hashim Abu Youssef Asaliya, the latest fighting has brought only more suffering.

"Our life is in despair in Jabalia," the 70-year-old told AFP.

"Since the war started, we have been displaced 12 times. This is our life."