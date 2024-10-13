Sheikh Hamad To Lead QFA's Local Organizing Committee For Football Events

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: of Sports and Youth H E Hamad Bin Khalifa Bin Ahmed Al Thani will continue to lead the Qatar Association's (QFA) body for major football tournaments as QFA today, October 13, restructured the Organizing Committee.

Following the QFA Executive Committee's decision, the body which delivered the“best-ever” 2023 Asian Cup was renamed as the "Local Organizing Committee for Football Events." It will deliver all the major football events scheduled to be hosted by the 2022 host nation in the coming years.

AFC Asian Cup 2023 CEO Jassim Abdulaziz Al Jassim was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the body.

“This reformation expands the committee's responsibilities beyond the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, entrusting it with a decade-long oversight of key international football tournaments hosted by Qatar. The committee will oversee several prestigious tournaments, including the 2024 Intercontinental Cup, the Arab Cup (scheduled for 2025, 2029, and 2031), and the FIFA U-17 World Cup tournaments from 2025 through 2029,” the QFA said in a statement.

“This strategic decision by the QFA underscores Qatar's continued commitment to solidifying its position as a global hub for football events, ensuring world-class organization and delivery of some of the sport's most anticipated competitions,” the QFA added.

The first major task of the restructured QFA body will be to deliver three FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2024 matches including the final scheduled to be played on December 18. The tournament, announced in December last year, will replace the annual Club World Cup, which will now be held every four years with the participation of 32 teams starting in 2025.