QF's Education City Set To Host A Series Of Running Activities From October To December

Doha, Qatar: As the weather cools and the season for outdoor activities arrives, it's the perfect time to lace up your running shoes and hit the track.

With Education City being the destination for a string of races this season, it's the perfect place to start running, get to know the running communities in Qatar, make friends, and take advantage of the outdoor facilities it offers.

From October through to December, a series of runs will be held at Education City, including exclusive ladies-only events, and more details of these can be found on the Education City App, where people can also register to take part.

And the very popular Ladies Night at Qatar Foundation is moving back to the Education City Stadium, starting on 15 October every Tuesday from 5-9pm.

Women are invited to stay active, make connections, and enjoy a variety of fitness and wellness sessions at the stadium. More information about Ladies Night can be found here

Whether you're a beginner or looking to resume running after a break, a few key tips can help you get the most out of your experience and avoid common pitfalls.

Abdallah Shaheen Al-Kaabi, Head of Sports Affairs at QF's Pre-University Education, and a triathlete and endurance coach gives 5 essential pointers for anyone looking to build their running routine and work toward distances of up to 10K.

1. Invest in the right running shoes.

The most important step before starting any running routine is choosing the right pair of shoes.

With so many shoes available in the market, it might be confusing to know which shoes to get.

It might help to do some reading before investing in the right kind of shoes and of course understanding your feet.

For example, if you have flat feet, you will need to invest in wide toe box running shoes meant specifically for flat feet.

Sports shops that sell running shoes often offer feet and gait analysis.

Investing in good running shoes will help in reducing or avoiding injuries in the long run and will enhance your running technique as well and make you do less effort.

2. Incorporate a variety of running techniques.

Incorporating a variety of running techniques will ensure consistent improvement in performance over time.

Long-distance runs help build endurance and improves both stamina and cardiovascular health.

Interval training, which alternates between high-intensity sprints and recovery, enhances speed and strength.

Pace runs train you to maintain a steady speed over a set distance, sharpening your ability to control rhythm during races.

For beginners, the run-walk method offers a gradual approach, starting with short running intervals of 30 seconds to a minute, followed by a minute of walking to recover your breathing and heart rate.

As your fitness improves, you can increase the running intervals while still incorporating walking breaks to aid recovery.

By progressively incorporating these techniques, you'll ensure continuous improvement without overwhelming your body.

3. Focus on your body position.

Focusing on body position and incorporating supporting exercises can make a significant difference.

Exercises such as high knees, glute kicks, and leg swings help build muscle strength, coordination, and flexibility.

High knees strengthen hip flexors and improve stride length, while butt kicks enhance hamstring flexibility.

Leg swings increase mobility in the hips and legs, helping you maintain an efficient running gait.

Incorporating drills like these into your routine will correct imbalances, promote good form, and improve overall running efficiency.

4. Listen to your body.

Do not run every day. Running is a strenuous activity – it is hard on the muscles and joints.

Give your body adequate time to recover from your running session.

Recovery is different for every person and every situation.

It is also essential for athletes to recognize how hot weather affects performance and heart rate.

Training in high temperatures can increase fatigue and reduce endurance, as the body struggles to regulate its temperature, and elevate heart rates, while cooler conditions allow for better endurance, reduced fatigue, and more efficient heart rate management, helping athletes perform at their best.

5. Fuel, hydrate, and sleep.

Since running is so strenuous, you need to ensure that you are fueling your body with nutritious foods to help you with recovering well from your training sessions and keep your energy levels up for your daily activities.

You will also need to ensure proper hydration during your running.

It is essential to drink water at three key stages: before, during, and after your run.

The human body typically requires 500-700 ml of water, depending on your weight.

Hydrating before your run helps prepare your body, while drinking during your run maintains hydration levels and supports performance.

Finally, replenishing fluids afterward aids recovery and helps restore hydration balance.

Finally, 7-9 hours of sleep – depending on how your body is taking to running and recovering from it – is critical in helping the body do all the repair work so that you wake up feeling healthy to take on another day's running session and keep up with your daily activities.